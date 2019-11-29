High school basketball: Holmen boys tipped by Wisconsin Dells

A layup by Wisconsin Dells senior Bryson Funmaker cut the lead to 45-44 before Millard gave the Chiefs the lead for good. After Holmen turnover, the lengthy forward canned a 3-pointer from the right wing for a 47-45 lead with 2:35 to go.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Millard, who scored 13 points in the second half, added a tip-in for a 49-45 lead with 2:15 remaining. The Vikings made it a one-possession game when Olson split a pair of free throws with 1:38 to play, but they couldn’t get the lead back.

“We just didn’t have a guy going to recover,” Blank said of the lead-changing 3-pointer by Millard. “Or somebody to just make a play, and I’ll take the blame for that. We just didn’t finish the way we showed up, and I’ll totally take the blame for that.”

In a defense-driven first half, the teams tied at 11 just past the midway point of the first half before Holmen went on a 10-0 run for a 21-11 lead with just over 3 minutes remaining until the break.

The Chiefs battled back, cutting the halftime deficit down to 23-21 before the Vikings again got hot to start the second half. Holmen came out of the break on a 12-4 run for a 35-25 lead, but the Wisconsin Dells defense made things difficult the rest of the way.