High school basketball: Holmen girls fall on the road to Chippewa Falls

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay signee Givens missed three games because of injury and played well in her return to the lineup.

"It has actually helped us, not that I don't want to play with Caelan, it has helped us to not have her for a couple games to figure out how to move the ball," Chi-Hi coach Becca Bestul said. "I think sometimes we rely too much on her, and it was the type of adversity that we needed at that minute.

"It wasn't fun to play without her, but tonight you could see the girls had figured out how to pass the ball, figured out how to move the ball around."

Long-range shooting kept Holmen in the game early as the Vikings made four 3-pointers in the first 9:36 of the contest. The Vikings didn't make their first 2-point basket until 1:40 left before halftime on a bucket from Kaylin Metzler. Overall, Holmen made 12 field goals, seven of which came from 3-point range as the team struggled inside without 6-foot-1 forward Lexie Jeffers, who was injured in last Friday's 59-26 win at Tomah.

"We've got four different starters out this year for bits and pieces," Johnson said. "For us to be 12-7, I feel pretty good about that."

Holmen returns to MVC play on Thursday when it plays at top-ranked Aquinas.

