High school basketball: Holmen girls use second-half run to beat La Crosse Logan

HOLMEN — Holmen High School girls basketball coach Nate Johnson could not have asked for much better of a response from the Vikings to the timeout he called with seven minutes to play on Tuesday night.
Tied with Logan at 42, Holmen broke the timeout huddle and answered with baskets on four straight possessions to pull away from the Rangers en route to a 62-56 win for the Vikings.
“Those were probably our four best possessions of the year,” Johnson said of the baskets by juniors Megan Mumaw-Flury, Sydney Jahr, Lexi Jeffers and senior Braidyn Ruetten. “That was the turning point of the game. It stretched out the lead and kind of kept it there the rest of the way.”
Holmen (13-8, 6-6 MVC) led 32-29 at halftime, but a 3-pointer by Logan freshman Jazzy Davis put the Rangers (11-11, 5-7) up 38-35 with 11 minutes to play.
Sophomore Ellie Kline responded with seven consecutive Vikings points before a string of missed shots and personal fouls — including Kline’s fourth — led Johnson to want to call his timeout and slow things down.
“We talked about that in the timeout and in our postgame,” Johnson said of the team’s composure. “We scored four times, all layups, and then went down and got four stops on the other end.”
Kline led all scorers with 21 points, including 16 in the second half. Jahr, Jeffers and Haley Valiska each added nine points for Holmen, while Ruetten finished with eight points.
“It’s amazing to see everyone work hard and do their part because it’s definitely not a one-person show,” Kline said of the scoring balance. “It’s a full team effort, and everyone has to do their job. It’s fun to see us working together as a team.”
Johnson noted the Vikings' balance as well, adding that seven different players have led Holmen in scoring this season.
“We don’t have one kid that averages in double figures, and that’s the best thing about us,” Johnson said. “We share the basketball. We have six kids that average between six and 9½ points per game, which I love.”
The Vikings will face Westby (16-5) on Thursday before traveling to New Richmond for their WIAA playoff opener. Johnson said that using its size — Holmen features three girls 6-foot or taller in the starting lineup — will be crucial to success in the stretch run.
“We’re big, and we really have to use our size offensively and defensively. We love to get inside touches and from there, play inside out, and then play smart,” Johnson said. “This time of year is fun, because pretty soon it’s going to be win or go home.”
Senior Jenna Davis led Logan with 17 points, while senior Claire Borsheim added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Rangers.