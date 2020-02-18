High school basketball: Holmen girls use second-half run to beat La Crosse Logan

HOLMEN — Holmen High School girls basketball coach Nate Johnson could not have asked for much better of a response from the Vikings to the timeout he called with seven minutes to play on Tuesday night.

Tied with Logan at 42, Holmen broke the timeout huddle and answered with baskets on four straight possessions to pull away from the Rangers en route to a 62-56 win for the Vikings.

“Those were probably our four best possessions of the year,” Johnson said of the baskets by juniors Megan Mumaw-Flury, Sydney Jahr, Lexi Jeffers and senior Braidyn Ruetten. “That was the turning point of the game. It stretched out the lead and kind of kept it there the rest of the way.”

Holmen (13-8, 6-6 MVC) led 32-29 at halftime, but a 3-pointer by Logan freshman Jazzy Davis put the Rangers (11-11, 5-7) up 38-35 with 11 minutes to play.

Sophomore Ellie Kline responded with seven consecutive Vikings points before a string of missed shots and personal fouls — including Kline’s fourth — led Johnson to want to call his timeout and slow things down.

“We talked about that in the timeout and in our postgame,” Johnson said of the team’s composure. “We scored four times, all layups, and then went down and got four stops on the other end.”

