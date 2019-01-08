Try 1 month for 99¢
Aquinas' Courtney Becker
Aquinas junior Courtney Becker grabs a rebound against Chippewa Falls' Ashley Hanley during the first game of the season. The top-ranked Blugolds put their 40-game winning streak on the line in a 5:45 p.m. game against Holmen at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Tuesday.

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team's first test after being named the state's No. 1 team in Division 4 by The Associated Press is an early home game Tuesday against Holmen.

The games tips off at 5:45 p.m. and is the first game in a doubleheader between the Aquinas and Holmen girls and boys teams at the Reinhart Athletic Complex. The boys game is scheduled to tip off at 7:15 p.m.

The Blugolds, who have won 40 straight games and haven't lost since the WIAA Division 4 state championship game in 2017, were chosen No. 1 by state sportswriters for their first poll of the season on Monday. Melrose-Mindoro, which placed second to Aquinas last season, is No. 2.

Aquinas (12-0, 4-0) has a one-game lead on second-place Onalaska and Tomah -- the Blugolds have already beaten both -- and are two games ahead of the Vikings (5-7, 2-2).

Aquinas is trying to run its conference winning streak to 40 games since losing a 51-49 game at Holmen on Dec. 11, 2015.

The Blugolds are being led offensively by junior guard Lexi Donarski (22 points, 4.9 assists per game) and junior forward Courtney Becker (15.2 ppg, 7.8 rebounds per game). The defense is allowing 40.8 points per game, and opponents are scoring an average of just 15.8 points in the first halves of games.

The Vikings are coming off a big 46-34 victory over Tomah. The Timberwolves were unbeaten in the MVC before the loss.

Sophomore Haley Valiska made two 3-pointers and scored a team-high 14 points, and junior Braidyn Ruetten added 11 against Tomah.

Sophomore Sydney Jahr averages a team-high 8.2 points per game. Valiska follows at 8.1, and Valiska is third (7.7 ppg).

