High school basketball: Isaiah Nick's basket the difference as Tomah knocks off La Crosse Logan

As hard as Isaiah Nick worked on defense throughout the game, it was particularly rewarding that the Tomah High School senior found the ball in his hands on offense with a chance to win it at the end.
After the first option on an inbounds play was denied, Nick rolled to the basket, caught the lob pass, and scored the only two points of overtime as the Timberwolves prevailed over Logan 45-43 at the Logan fieldhouse on Thursday. It was the regular-season finale for both teams.
“We actually had a 3 set up for the corner, and I was just the slip guy,” said Nick, who finished with seven points and eight rebounds for Tomah (17-5, 8-4 MVC). “I slipped, I was open, and I put it in.”
Nick was primarily responsible for defending 6-foot-7 Rangers senior Jacksun Hamilton, and while he got his double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Hamilton had come into the contest averaging 26.8 points per game over his last five outings.
“They’re both great athletes,” Logan coach Sam Zwieg said of Nick and Hamilton. “Isaiah is tall, long and athletic, and it’s a tough matchup for anyone that has to go against him. We’ll always trust Jacksun, and he’ll be our guy, but it was a really good battle between two great players.”
The Timberwolves controlled the pace of the game more often than not, and held a 25-18 lead at halftime. Tomah scored six straight points to start the second half and opened up a 13-point lead, but the Rangers (6-16, 3-9) battled back to take a 39-38 advantage after a 3-pointer by senior Floyd Thomas with 7:25 remaining.
Hamilton tied the game at 43 with a drive to the basket with 2:30 to play, and that score stood up until Nick’s basket with 4.1 seconds left in overtime, a span of 6 minutes, 26 seconds.
With Logan being long, athletic team that likes to run, a game played in the 40s was to the Timberwolves’ advantage.
You have free articles remaining.
“There’s no doubt that we want to push the tempo more than we were able to do tonight, so credit to Tomah for being able to slow it down,” Zwieg said. “They played great defense on us, and that’s something where we need to make adjustments to the way we play and still play our way. “
Timberwolves coach Brad Plueger was particularly proud of the way his team was able to execute in crunch situations, including forcing Logan senior Jhakai Funches into a tough look from 3-point range at the end of regulation.
“We’ve got a special group,” Plueger said. “That’s our second overtime game with them this season. These guys have a knack for finding ways to succeed in crunch situations. We’ve been in a few of them now, and I can’t say enough about their mental toughness. They don’t get too shaken up in the moment, and I think they execute on the fly pretty well.”
Senior Charlie Ella led Tomah with eight points, pacing a balanced attack that included nine players scoring.
There’s not one scorer filling the box score for the Timberwolves every night, something that Nick said will continue to benefit Tomah in the playoffs.
“It’s huge, going into March, having so many guys that can come in and contribute, both offensively and defensively,” Nick said of the team’s depth and balance. “Being able to rotate seven, eight guys through is going to be huge for us.”
The fourth-seeded Timberwolves will host fifth-seeded River Falls on March 6, while 10th-seeded Logan will travel to seventh-seeded Menomonie on Tuesday night in the WIAA Division 2 regional playoffs.
“As tough as a loss as that is, we’re back to 0-0, and it’s a new season,” Zwieg said. “We’’ll get our guys prepared for Tuesday against a good, solid Menomonie team that will be a tough game. We’ll get mentally back on track and we’ll be ready to go.”