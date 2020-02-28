High school basketball: Isaiah Nick's basket the difference as Tomah knocks off La Crosse Logan

As hard as Isaiah Nick worked on defense throughout the game, it was particularly rewarding that the Tomah High School senior found the ball in his hands on offense with a chance to win it at the end.

After the first option on an inbounds play was denied, Nick rolled to the basket, caught the lob pass, and scored the only two points of overtime as the Timberwolves prevailed over Logan 45-43 at the Logan fieldhouse on Thursday. It was the regular-season finale for both teams.

“We actually had a 3 set up for the corner, and I was just the slip guy,” said Nick, who finished with seven points and eight rebounds for Tomah (17-5, 8-4 MVC). “I slipped, I was open, and I put it in.”

Nick was primarily responsible for defending 6-foot-7 Rangers senior Jacksun Hamilton, and while he got his double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, Hamilton had come into the contest averaging 26.8 points per game over his last five outings.

“They’re both great athletes,” Logan coach Sam Zwieg said of Nick and Hamilton. “Isaiah is tall, long and athletic, and it’s a tough matchup for anyone that has to go against him. We’ll always trust Jacksun, and he’ll be our guy, but it was a really good battle between two great players.”