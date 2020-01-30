High school basketball: Jacksun Hamilton is heating up for La Crosse Logan

In a way, things have come full circle for Logan High School boys basketball senior Jacksun Hamilton.
As an eighth-grader, Hamilton stood 5-foot-7 and played on the perimeter. Then came a growth spurt; he was 6-2 as a freshman and 6-5 by the time his junior year rolled around. With his height, Hamilton transitioned into more of a post role.
“I was so used to playing at guard, and then playing in the post last year kind of threw me off a little bit,” Hamilton said.
But the 6-7 Hamilton has moved back to his natural position on the perimeter this season, and the switch is paying dividends, especially now that he is at full strength after battling a sprained ankle twice earlier this season.
Hamilton leads the Rangers, a struggling 3-10 team, in scoring (17.6 points per game), rebounding (11.1 rpg), assists (2.5 apg), steals (1.3 spg) and blocks (1.1 bpg). He’s scored at least 24 points in each of Logan’s past three games and posted monster double-doubles against Aquinas and Tomah. Hamilton had 27 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and three blocks against the Blugolds and 29 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three blocks against the Timberwolves.
“It’s something you don’t see very often,” Logan coach Sam Zwieg said of Hamilton’s recent tear. “But Jacksun is an extremely talented player and a guy that’s putting in a lot of time, and it’s starting to really pay off.”
“My athleticism has kind of been coming back, and I’ve just been letting the game come to me,” Hamilton added.
Getting Hamilton more perimeter touches has been a focus for the Rangers this season, and a strong offseason helped refine the skills that made him a successful guard in the past.
During his growth spurt, Hamilton’s ball handling took a hit, and restoring that was a focus this past summer. He played point guard on his AAU team — La Crosse Elevate, which is coached by his father, Vince, a former NBA draft pick and member of the La Crosse Catbirds — and averaged 17 points on 45-percent shooting and five assists.
“(This summer helped me be) more aggressive and always having the mindset of next play,” Hamilton said. “It’s such a fast-paced game.”
Hamilton also lived in the weight room — “I’m pretty slim right now, but I was scrawny back in the day,” he said — and upped his bench press (210 pounds) and squat (305 pounds) maxes to go along with a 35-inch vertical, another sign of the explosiveness that he has shown as a triple- and long-jumper on Logan’s track and field team.
“(Hamilton is) just a freak athlete and has great size and length,” Zwieg said. “The cool part about it all is he’s such a great kid and such a hard worker and coachable. When you have that, you have, really, the total package.”
That has been on display as of late.
At 6-7 and with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, Hamilton is difficult to defend with a smaller guard, and his quickness off the dribble allows him to take advantage of matchups with post players, too.
On Tuesday against River Falls, the Wildcats often tasked either Liam or JT Dougherty, both of whom are 6-9, with guarding Hamilton. Hamilton exploited that matchup almost at will, especially in the first half, and scored 10 of his 24 points on drives to the rim.
“I shot up so quick that I still have to work on my jumper, but I’ve developed — over just getting stronger — (and) taking it to the hole is one of my best attributes now,” Hamilton said.
He also flashed his ability to finish with either hand through traffic and got to the foul line — eight of his points came via free throws — and he’s shown his confidence in his jumper. Hamilton hit a pull-up against River Falls and buried one against Tomah that sent the game into overtime.
“It’s really awesome to watch him play and evolve,” Zwieg said. “He can handle it, and he can distribute it. But again, with that size and athleticism and strength, he’s really grown into being able to score the ball from a lot of different spots.”
Toss in Hamilton’s tenacity on the boards and on defense, and the calls from college coaches have started to pile up. Hamilton wishes to keep his recruitment private but has heard from programs at all levels.
For now, his focus is Logan (2-4 in the MVC), and the Rangers will take everything the senior has to offer.
“Throughout this year, no doubt it’s been tough as far as wins and losses go, and we’re trying to still figure it out. We’re getting better,” Zwieg said. “But Jacksun has definitely put it upon himself to really lead the charge, especially with scoring the basketball. … He’s done a good job of coming through and making shots and helping us out that way.”