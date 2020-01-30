High school basketball: Jacksun Hamilton is heating up for La Crosse Logan

That has been on display as of late.

At 6-7 and with a nearly 7-foot wingspan, Hamilton is difficult to defend with a smaller guard, and his quickness off the dribble allows him to take advantage of matchups with post players, too.

On Tuesday against River Falls, the Wildcats often tasked either Liam or JT Dougherty, both of whom are 6-9, with guarding Hamilton. Hamilton exploited that matchup almost at will, especially in the first half, and scored 10 of his 24 points on drives to the rim.

“I shot up so quick that I still have to work on my jumper, but I’ve developed — over just getting stronger — (and) taking it to the hole is one of my best attributes now,” Hamilton said.

He also flashed his ability to finish with either hand through traffic and got to the foul line — eight of his points came via free throws — and he’s shown his confidence in his jumper. Hamilton hit a pull-up against River Falls and buried one against Tomah that sent the game into overtime.

“It’s really awesome to watch him play and evolve,” Zwieg said. “He can handle it, and he can distribute it. But again, with that size and athleticism and strength, he’s really grown into being able to score the ball from a lot of different spots.”