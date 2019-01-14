Try 1 month for 99¢

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS

First-place votes in parentheses

BOYS

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Madison East (9);14-0;99;1

2, Sussex Hamilton (1);7-3;81;2

3, Kimberly;11-1;75;5

4, Brookfield Central;8-1;68;4

5, Waukesha West;11-1;55;7

6, Hartland Arrowhead;11-2;49;3

7, Mequon Homestead;10-1;46;8

8, Brookfield East;8-2;29;10

9, Madison Memorial;9-2;23;6

10, Germantown;9-2;11;9

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 7, West Allis Central 1.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Nicolet (10);12-1;100;1

2, La Crosse Central;10-1;88;2

3, GB Southwest;11-0;81;3

4, Westosha Central;9-1;59;5

tie, Milw. Washington;8-4;59;6

6, Onalaska;10-2;47;4

7, East Troy;10-1;43;7

8, Kaukauna;9-2;38;8

9, Milw. Madison;9-3;13;10

10, Mount Horeb;10-3;12;NR

Others receiving votes: West Bend East 3, Milw. Bay View 3, Plymouth 2, Merrill 1, Elkhorn 1.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Greendale Martin Luth. (8);9-2;97;1

2, Waupun (2);9-1;90;2

3, St. John’s Military;9-0;80;3

4, Lake Country Lutheran;10-1;61;5

5, Racine St. Catherine’s;9-3;56;7

6, Stratford;11-0;45;8

7, Brookfield Academy;9-2;35;9

8, WB Dominican;9-4;29;4

9, Lakeside Lutheran;8-2;28;6

10, Platteville;10-3;18;10

Others receiving votes: Freedom 7, Lake Mills 3, Southern Door 1.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Manitowoc Roncalli (10);12-0;100;1

2, Darlington;10-2;85;T2

3, Clear Lake;10-0;74;T4

4, Oshkosh Lourdes;10-1;64;T4

5, Iola-Scandinavia;11-0;62;6

6, Mineral Point;8-3;43;8

7, New Glarus;10-2;41;T2

8, Howards Grove;11-1;38;7

9, Osseo-Fairchild;9-1;24;9

10, Cameron;9-1;15;10

Others receiving votes: Fennimore 2, Menominee Indian 2.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Sheboygan Lutheran (10);12-0;100;1

2, Randolph;10-0;76;4

3, Hustisford;10-0;76;4

4, Bangor;10-1;61;5

5, Blair-Taylor;12-0;60;T6

6, Marshfield Columbus;11-1;58;2

7, Wauzeka;11-1;40;9

8, Potosi;8-1;36;10

9, Almond-Bancroft;9-2;15;T6

10, Young Copps Prep;10-4;5;8

Others receiving votes: Wild Rose 4, Rio 4, Pecatonica 2, Faith Christian 2.

GIRLS

DIVISION 1

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Milwaukee King (9);11-3;98;1

2, Mukwonago (1);13-1;90;2

3, Bay Port;13-0;82;3

4, Oak Creek;12-2;64;7

5, Germantown;11-2;53;5

6, Milwaukee DSHA;10-2;41;10

7, Appleton East;10-2;40;9

8. De Pere;10-4;23;4

9, Madison Memorial;11-3;20;6

10, Sun Prairie;10-3;15;NR

Others receiving votes: Kimberly 7, Green Bay Preble 7, Arrowhead 6, Stevens Point 3, Middleton 1.

DIVISION 2

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Beaver Dam (9);14-1;90;1

2, NB Eisenhower;13-1;81;2

3, Monona Grove;13-1;63;4

4, Hortonville;10-2;58;5

5, Slinger;13-1;56;6

6, Whitefish Bay;13-1;49;7

7, West Bend West;10-2;29;9

8, Milwaukee Pius;11-4;27;3

9, Monroe;10-4;26;10

10, Pewaukee;11-4;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Reedsburg 4, Stoughton 3, Milwaukee Washington 3.

DIVISION 3

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Laconia (9);14-0;90;1

2, Amherst;11-1;78;2

3, Marshall;11-2;71;3

4, Prairie du Chien;13-0;61;5

5, G-E-T;11-1;51;6

6, Freedom;12-1;43;7

7, Wisconsin Dells;11-2;36;4

8, Shoreland Luth.;11-1;23;9

9, Valders;11-1;16;10

tie, Kewaunee;12-1;16;8

Others receiving votes: Platteville 3, Prescott 3, Wrightstown 2, Lakeside Lutheran 1, Bloomer 1.

DIVISION 4

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Aquinas (9);14-0;90;1

2, Melrose-Mindoro;12-0;80;2

3, Colby;13-0;66;5

4, Howards Grove;12-0;64;6

5, Mishicot;13-1;50;7

6, Racine Lutheran;12-1;46;3

7, Milw. Acad. Science;10-3;28;9

8, Durand;10-1;27;4

9, Colfax;10-2;22;10

10, Darlington;11-2;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Mineral Point 5, Cuba City 3, Bonduel 2, Crandon 1.

DIVISION 5

School;Record;Pts;Previous

1, Clayton (5);13-0;86;1

2, Black Hawk (4);13-0;85;2

3, River Ridge;11-2;64;3

4, Fall River;11-2;59;4

5, Oneida Nation;12-0;53;5

6, Wausau Newman;12-3;46;6

7, Argyle;10-1;43;7

8, Wausaukee;10-1;32;9

9, Wauzeka;11-1;13;NR

10, Randolph;11-3;10;8

Others receiving votes: Kickapoo 2, Eleva-Strum 1, Rio 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.