High school basketball: Jeff Brieske back to coach Tomah boys

TOMAH — Jeff Brieske isn't the same coach he was the first time he assumed control of the Tomah High School boys basketball program.
It's been 12 years since Brieske ended that five-year run, but he said he is ready to jump back in with both feet after being approved Monday as the team's coach for a second time.
"Yeah, you do a lot of things differently when you are 26 or 27 versus when you are approaching your mid 40s," said Brieske, who takes over after Brad Plueger stepped down in April to become Tomah's activities director. "You relate to the kids in a different way, that's for sure.
"The last eight years gave me a chance to really look at what worked and what didn't work. I think we did a really good job as a staff (recently) in letting the kids be kids more and not trying to control every single aspect of the game."
Brieske played for Tomah and started for the team that qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in 1994. He was coaching the team less than 10 years later and, despite a 34-73 record over five season, Brieske coached the team to a share of the MVC title — its first basketball conference championship since 1975 — in 2005.
He has most recently been an assistant coach for Plueger and said the desire to take a second shot as running the program was strong.
"I've been here the last eight years with Plueger and really enjoyed it," Brieske said. "When I stepped away (in 2008), it was mostly for my kids because they were pretty young.
"But they are older now — Carson is in the program and going to be a junior — and this seemed like a good time to step back in."
Brieske's daughter also plays basketball and will be an eighth-grader in the fall.
Brieske was given the unique opportunity to concentrate on coaching defense the last couple of years. He said Plueger would give him 30 minutes per practice to focus on that side of the ball with players, and that new experience may have fanned the flames of wanting to direct the entire program.
"I really liked it, and I don't know how our staff will be set up yet, but it really worked with Brad one one side and me on the other," Brieske said.
The timing for Brieske's return is also good as it relates to the MVC. The Timberwolves were 17-6 overall last season, but they lost four games by at least 35 points to champion Onalaska and runner-up Central.
The Hilltoppers enter next season as a clear favorite, but there is a bigger chance for more teams to become factors than in recent years with Onalaska and Central the legitimate powerhouses.
Junior Dustin Derousseau and senior Carson Lindauer were both double-figure scorers a year ago. Senior Kade Gnewikow can also score and defend for the Timberwolves.
"We'll miss our seniors, but we do have the bulk of our scoring," Brieske said. "We probably won't be as deep this year, but we have a number of good players coming back.
"You can't underestimate the MVC, which is always tough, but I like our chances at being in the mix somewhere near the top."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
