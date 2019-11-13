The smiles on the faces of Johnny and Jordan Davis said it all.
The one-on-ones in the driveway that shed plenty of blood, sweat and tears between the two, the open gyms, traveling the country on the AAU circuit, grinding in the weight room, representing Central High School across their chests, all of it had been built up for this moment. A moment they have dreamed of since their father, Mark, brought them to Bo Ryan’s basketball camp in the fourth grade.
On Wednesday, they made that dream a reality, officially joining the University of Wisconsin basketball program by signing their national letters of intent in front of family and friends at a packed Sutton Gymnasium.
“It’s a dream come true,” Jordan said. “I have always dreamed about this moment. To have my brother, too, with me, that’s my best friend.”
“There is no turning back once you put that pen to the paper,” said Johnny who admitted he “couldn’t really sleep last night” because of nerves. “Me and my brother are fully committed there now, and we couldn’t be happier about it.”
The brothers thanked family, friends, past teammates for the help during their journey and of course Todd Fergot and the Central coaching staff.
“I give a lot of credit to coach Fergot,” Jordan said. “If it wasn’t for him, I don’t think we would be where we are at today. He put in so much time, and when he says we have the best coaching staff, I really believe that. All of those guys have dedicated the game to us.”
Wednesday also provided another feeling for the two: a sense of relief.
You have free articles remaining.
“I feel very relieved,” Johnny said. “I just feel more calm about it.”
With national signing day passed, the two can now focus on their senior season where they hope to help the Red Raiders win the MVC and reach their fifth straight WIAA Division 2 state tournament. But they are also going to cherish the opportunity to play together again. Their final football season together didn’t end the way they wanted it to with Jordan suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against Tomah in just the third game of the season.
“I’ve been itching to go,” Jordan said. “Ready for my senior season.”
Jordan said he will be medically cleared on Nov. 25, which is music to his ears and to his brothers.
“Going through a whole other football season without him, seven or eight games without him was really tough,” Johnny said. “I have been playing with him for as long as I can remember and to finally be able to play with him again. I just hope he doesn’t get hurt again, and we can have a really outstanding season this year.”
Central’s first practice comes Monday. The Red Raiders have just one goal in mind: Another state title.
“Senior season comes first,” Johnny said. “We want that gold ball. That’s our main goal right now.”