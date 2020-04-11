High school basketball: Johnny Davis dazzled for La Crosse Central, looks to do the same at Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It wasn’t a question of athleticism — Todd Fergot had seen the potential in this freshman since he was a 4-year-old — but the Central High School boys basketball coach almost couldn’t believe what he saw.

In the Red Raiders’ WIAA Division 2 state semifinal game against Waunakee in 2017, the Warriors turned a loose ball into a fast break that seemed primed to finish with an easy lay-in at the other end. That was before a Central player came out of nowhere and blocked the layup.

“You had to do a double-take and think, ‘Gosh, who just did that? Was that Kobe (King)?’ Because that was something that Kobe would do,” Fergot said. “It wasn’t. It was Johnny (Davis). I think that kind of put him on the stage.”

Johnny Davis commanded that stage and captivated the Coulee Region and the state of Wisconsin with highlight reel play after highlight reel play for the rest of his high school career. Next year, the 6-foot-5 senior will trade the friendly confines of the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium for the Kohl Center as a member of the University of Wisconsin’s men’s basketball team.