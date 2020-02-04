High school basketball: Johnny Davis outscores Aquinas as La Crosse Central boys bounce back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I thought, obviously, we shot the ball well in the first half, especially from 3,” said Central coach Todd Fergot, whose team improved to 11-4 (6-1). “... I thought in the second half we did a better job of getting the ball inside and not settling.”

There, Terrance Thompson and Johnny Davis made the most of their size advantage.

Thompson, who went down with a knee injury late in the first half but returned to the game, had 10 points and eight rebounds -- four of which came on the offensive glass. Central, which out-rebounded Aquinas 45-20, had 15 offensive rebounds and 17 second-chance points.

The Red Raiders, who played without injured Brecken Austin and Devon Fielding, also got solid minutes off the bench from Colin Adams, Quinn Servais, Porter Pretasky and Bennett Fried. Adams, a sophomore, led Central’s reserves with eight points, including a pair of triples.

“He’s kind of a little under the radar, but the kid can play,” Fergot said. “... He can shoot the 3; he’s long, athletic. I thought that was a positive for us.”

Johnny Davis, who scored 22 of his points in the first half, had 10 of the Red Raiders’ first 16 points as they raced out to a 16-5 lead with 12 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half.