High school basketball: Johnny Davis outscores Aquinas as La Crosse Central boys bounce back

Johnny Davis prefers playing against man-to-man defenses. The Central High School boys basketball senior likes to exploit driving lanes and create scoring opportunities — whether it’s getting a bucket himself or kicking to an open shooter.
But, as he showed Tuesday night against MVC foe Aquinas at the Reinhart Athletic Complex, Davis can easily create similar looks against a zone.
The University of Wisconsin commit found soft spots in the Blugolds’ zone, knifed his way through its creases into the paint, knocked down mid-range and perimeter jumpers and generated second chances via offensive rebounds.
Davis finished with 36 points on 14-of-18 shooting as the Red Raiders bounced from Saturday’s loss to nationally ranked Minnehaha Academy with a 75-34 blowout win over the Blugolds. In addition to outscoring Aquinas on his own, Davis had 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.
“It makes (teams) have to guard us at all three levels,” Davis said when asked how his skill set affects defenses, “and, I mean, obviously teams aren’t able to do that.”
That was certainly true against the Blugolds (5-11, 1-7).
Both Jordan and Johnny Davis were effective on the perimeter. Jordan Davis, who finished with 11 points, was 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, and Johnny Davis hit all three of his 3-point attempts. The Red Raiders were 8-of-14 (57 percent) from the 3-point line for the game.
“I thought, obviously, we shot the ball well in the first half, especially from 3,” said Central coach Todd Fergot, whose team improved to 11-4 (6-1). “... I thought in the second half we did a better job of getting the ball inside and not settling.”
There, Terrance Thompson and Johnny Davis made the most of their size advantage.
Thompson, who went down with a knee injury late in the first half but returned to the game, had 10 points and eight rebounds -- four of which came on the offensive glass. Central, which out-rebounded Aquinas 45-20, had 15 offensive rebounds and 17 second-chance points.
The Red Raiders, who played without injured Brecken Austin and Devon Fielding, also got solid minutes off the bench from Colin Adams, Quinn Servais, Porter Pretasky and Bennett Fried. Adams, a sophomore, led Central’s reserves with eight points, including a pair of triples.
“He’s kind of a little under the radar, but the kid can play,” Fergot said. “... He can shoot the 3; he’s long, athletic. I thought that was a positive for us.”
Johnny Davis, who scored 22 of his points in the first half, had 10 of the Red Raiders’ first 16 points as they raced out to a 16-5 lead with 12 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half.
The Blugolds, who were led by sophomore Chris Wilson’s 10 points, cut the led to single digits twice, but Jordan Davis responded with a 3 each time. His second 3 put Central up 22-12 with 8:36 left in the first half, and the Red Raiders led by double digits the rest of the way.
Central led 42-24 at half and held Aquinas, which shot just 28 percent from the floor for the game, to 10 points in the second half. The Red Raiders came out of the break on a 9-0 run — all of the points coming from the Davis brothers — and led by as many as 44 late in the second half.
“The coaches, I thought, did a nice job making a (defensive) adjustment at halftime where we were position-wise,” Fergot said. “I think that made a big difference in the second half.”
Central kicks off a stretch of three games in six days against Logan on Thursday night. Aquinas hosts Waverly-Shell Rock (Iowa) on Saturday night.