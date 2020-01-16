High school basketball: Johnny Davis providing Central with monster season

The emotion that accompanies Davis on the court is there because he takes the outcome personally. Every player on the court should feel like his team can win this game, but Davis has probably been the one who can best impact the action, and that's the way he likes it.

Davis is probably as free as he's ever been on the court after making his college decision during the offseason. There's no more worrying about who is there to watch him or who might call after the game to see how things went.

"There's been a lot more pressure relieved," Davis said with a smile. "I doesn't have to be about me showcasing what I can do but more about how I can make the team better.

"That's what we need to do to win the game."

Davis has certainly done his share to keep the team unbeaten and keep the crowds that follow it entertained as a big play waiting to happen. Whether it's a blocked shot, a three-point play or a breakway dunk, Davis has provided quite an extended show this winter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He is averaging 29.3 points and 8.6 rebounds while playing about 26 minutes per game. Davis has made 70 of 115 shots (60.9 percent) in the past six games and moved the ball and handled it well when needed.