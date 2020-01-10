High school basketball: Johnny Davis scores 44 as top-ranked La Crosse Central boys beat Logan

Davis, who had a quiet 21 points in the first half, made far more noise in the second with 23, including one monster one-had slam.

“Coach (Fergot) emphasized attacking the rim, and when we did that we were getting ‘and-ones,’ as we were getting fouls and hitting free throws,” said Johnny Davis, who was 15 of 22 from the field, including a 3-pointer, and 13 of 15 from the foul line.

“I saw that the guys were backing up, and I knew I could just take them. Honestly, I wasn’t really paying attention (to his point total). I thought I put up a pretty good amount.”

That “good amount” was just two points off his career high, but Davis and the Red Raiders were more concerned about their defense when it came to postgame interviews. Central entered the game allowing 49 points per game, but gave up 24 more than that to Logan, which drained 10 of 34 3-point attempts compared to just 4 of 12 for Central.

“We know there are some things we need to get better at. We just have some standards, no matter what the scoreboard says, some standards of taking care of the basketball, of being solid defensively, that we didn’t live up to tonight,” Fergot said.

“Win or lose, we just want to make sure we are doing things the right way as we see them for our program.”