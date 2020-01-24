High school basketball: Johnny Davis scores 37 in loss to Long Island Lutheran

MONTVERDE, Fla. — The Central High School boys basketball team fed Long Island Lutheran a steady diet of senior Johnny Davis on Friday, but it wasn't enough for a victory.
Davis, who has committed to play at the University of Wisconsin, scored 37 points, but the Red Raiders came up on the wrong end of a 66-61 score in a semifinal game at the Montverde Invitational.
Central (9-2), which is ranked second in Division 2 by The Associated Press tied the game at 56 on a putback by Terrance Thompson with 1 minute, 41 seconds left, but Long Island scored 10 of the last 15 points and made free throws down the stretch.
The Red Raiders led 18-12 after one quarter and 33-30 at the half after Davis beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer. He had 24 points in the first half and was the only Central player reaching double figures.
Jordan Davis added seven points for Central, which had a chance to tie the game when trailing 64-61 with about 20 seconds remaining. Thompson had a 3-point look from the baseline, but it didn't drop, and the Red raiders had to foul.
"You play against a lot of Division I players when you get down here," central coach Todd Fergot said. "Johnny is just bringing it in these games, and the 3-pointer he hit just before the end of the half was a big one."
But Long Island tried some different defensive strategies in the second half and had more success.
"They tried a triangle-and-2, and we scored n that, so they went to face-guarding Johnny," Fergot said. "When we got the ball to him, it was still hard to stop him."
The Crusaders (16-2) were led by Ohio State commit Zed Key's 19 points. Rafael Pinzon added 16 and Kacper Klaczek 10 for Long Island, which only had Illinois commit Andrea Curbelo available for two minutes due to illness.
Central plays Scotlandville Magnet (La.) for third place at 2 p.m. Saturday.