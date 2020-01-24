High school basketball: Johnny Davis scores 37 in loss to Long Island Lutheran

MONTVERDE, Fla. — The Central High School boys basketball team fed Long Island Lutheran a steady diet of senior Johnny Davis on Friday, but it wasn't enough for a victory.

Davis, who has committed to play at the University of Wisconsin, scored 37 points, but the Red Raiders came up on the wrong end of a 66-61 score in a semifinal game at the Montverde Invitational.

Central (9-2), which is ranked second in Division 2 by The Associated Press tied the game at 56 on a putback by Terrance Thompson with 1 minute, 41 seconds left, but Long Island scored 10 of the last 15 points and made free throws down the stretch.

The Red Raiders led 18-12 after one quarter and 33-30 at the half after Davis beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer. He had 24 points in the first half and was the only Central player reaching double figures.

Jordan Davis added seven points for Central, which had a chance to tie the game when trailing 64-61 with about 20 seconds remaining. Thompson had a 3-point look from the baseline, but it didn't drop, and the Red raiders had to foul.

"You play against a lot of Division I players when you get down here," central coach Todd Fergot said. "Johnny is just bringing it in these games, and the 3-pointer he hit just before the end of the half was a big one."