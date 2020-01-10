High school basketball: Jojo Davis beats buzzer as La Crosse Logan girls topple Central

""She had to go, that's why I wanted her to do when she got the ball," said Wiedman, whose team already has more wins than its had in a season since 2013-2014. "She can really handle the ball, and she had to in that situation."

The shot was made necessary by another great shot by Central freshman Brittney Mislivecek. Central didn't make its first 3-point attempt on its second-to-last possession, but the ball was knocked out of bounds and awarded to the Red Raiders with 12 seconds left.

Mislivecek knocked down the tying 3-pointer from the left corner to force Davis to force the Rangers to make a play with the game tied at 54 with about 6 seconds to go. Mislivecek led the Red Raiders with 16 points.

The game was tied eight times in the second half, and there were five lead changes. Central had a 28-23 lead after one half, but after Jenna Davis scored the first basket of the second half, the teams were only separated by three points once when a Claire Borsheim basket gave the Rangers a 51-47 lead with 1:12 left.

"That's the kind of game we expected," said Jojo Davis, who shot 6-for-10 from the floor and also led her team with seven rebounds.