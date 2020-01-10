High school basketball: Jojo Davis beats buzzer as La Crosse Logan girls topple Central

After the tying shot fell through the hoop, Logan High School sophomore Jojo Davis didn't have time to think about what to do.
Instinct had to take over if she and the Logan High School girls basketball team were going to answer in crunch time.
So when Davis took the ensuing inbounds pass with about 6 seconds remaining on the clock, she focused on the basket. There would be no time to find an open teammate, and Logan coach Abby Wiedman was happy that Davis realized that.
It took eight dribbles with her left hand and a little maneuvering around her Central opponents, but Davis got there and put the ball off the backboard and through the basket on a runner with 0.8 seconds left to give the Rangers a wild 56-54 MVC victory over the Red Raiders on Friday.
"I saw the clock, and I knew I could get there," said Davis, who scored 16 points. "I had to get there."
When officials met and decided to put 0.8 seconds on the clock for Central, the hysteria and extra spectators filing in to watch the Central and Logan boys play the second game of the doubleheader, died down for the duration of a timeout.
But when the Red Raiders (10-3, 3-2) couldn't get a shot off, it returned in force as the Rangers (9-3, 3-2) ended a six-game losing streak to their city rivals.
""She had to go, that's why I wanted her to do when she got the ball," said Wiedman, whose team already has more wins than its had in a season since 2013-2014. "She can really handle the ball, and she had to in that situation."
The shot was made necessary by another great shot by Central freshman Brittney Mislivecek. Central didn't make its first 3-point attempt on its second-to-last possession, but the ball was knocked out of bounds and awarded to the Red Raiders with 12 seconds left.
Mislivecek knocked down the tying 3-pointer from the left corner to force Davis to force the Rangers to make a play with the game tied at 54 with about 6 seconds to go. Mislivecek led the Red Raiders with 16 points.
The game was tied eight times in the second half, and there were five lead changes. Central had a 28-23 lead after one half, but after Jenna Davis scored the first basket of the second half, the teams were only separated by three points once when a Claire Borsheim basket gave the Rangers a 51-47 lead with 1:12 left.
"That's the kind of game we expected," said Jojo Davis, who shot 6-for-10 from the floor and also led her team with seven rebounds.
The winning shot was the second big play for Jojo Davis in the waning seconds. She also connected a three-point play to give Logan a 54-51 lead with 24.2 seconds to go.
"We were a little worried on that one because it looked like the referee was going to call an offensive foul," Wiedman said. "We had to hold our breath there for a second, but that was another big play."
Mislivecek was the focus of the Logan defense after she scored in double figures four straight games. She also had a great stretch during the first half with three straight steals to help the Red Raiders turn a 12-9 deficit into a 13-12 lead by converting on two of the steals herself.
Senior Ally Athnos added 11 points and senior Rachel Peterson 10, but Central shot 29.8 percent (17-for-57) and had 17 turnovers. The Red Raiders were also 19-for-35 (54.3 percent) and Mislivecek's 3 was the only one they made in 13 tries.
The Rangers also received 13 points from Jenna Davis, who made 6 of 12 shots.