High school basketball: Jordan Davis has what Wisconsin needs

While Central was swept by the Hilltoppers in the regular season, it rebounded to knock top-ranked Onalaska out of the sectional tournament with a 55-40 semifinal victory at UW-La Crosse.

The Red Raiders never got to play Hortonville for the chance to advance to a fifth consecutive WIAA Division 2 state tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Davis said that lost opportunity still smarts.

“They beat us at our place and their place,” Davis said of the Hilltoppers, who had their last four seasons ended by the Red Raiders. “It was nice to get command of that again, and that felt good.

“We didn’t get the chance we wanted to win a state championship, but it was satisfying to be able to beat them.”

And Davis, who finished his high school career with 1,101 points, 470 rebounds, 270 assists and 187 steals, may have played his role with Central to perfection during his last game.

Fergot said he didn’t anticipate Davis running the offense as much as he did as a senior. With Noah Parcher around the previous three seasons, Davis was able to play shooting guard.

Fergot hoped that would be the case again, but Davis excelled at the extended opportunity to play the point.