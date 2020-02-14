High school basketball: La Crescent-Hokah falls in tight contest to third-ranked Lake City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Heise finished with a team-high 20 points after finding more of a rhythm in the second half, but the total was still below his season average of 29.7 points per game entering the contest.

“Isaac Peterson is our best athlete and our best on-the-ball defender,” Thibodeau said. “(Heise) is a tough guy to defend and when he gets a full head of steam going, he’s darn near impossible. Isaac had to do the job to keep him in front as best we could.”

Senior Luke Schwartzhoff, a UW-La Crosse recruit, scored eight straight points in the second half, including a four-point play to give La Crescent-Hokah a 47-41 lead with 6:03 to play that elicited the loudest cheer of the evening from the home crowd.

Lake City proved to be unfazed, as senior Jake Wohlers hit a 3-pointer on the Tigers’ next trip down the court to halve the visitors’ deficit.

“It would have been easy for us to not come back, but we did the little things we needed to at the end to win the game,” Lake City coach Greg Berge said. “This is a tournament-type atmosphere and a tournament-type game. These things get you ready for the tournament. I would have liked to have played better the entire game, but you’ve got to give La Crescent a lot of credit. They played great and they really wanted it more, especially to start the game.”