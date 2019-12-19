High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas and Onalaska girls prepare for first meeting

Can the Onalaska High School girls basketball team survive the trapping defense Aquinas plays so well? That is the biggest question to be answered when the Hilltoppers host the Blugolds in a battle between unbeaten teams at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Onalaska.
Aquinas (7-0, 3-0) and Onalaska (6-0, 1-0) have combined to be the marquee matchup in the MVC the past three seasons, and while the conference is much better from top to bottom than it has been in years, it probably is again.
The combined 13 victories — wins over top teams on both sides included — without a loss make this another marquee event, but it is also clear that Onalaska has to play its best game to win.
The Blugolds average 85.7 points per game — senior Lexi Donarski averages 21.4 ppg — and have the ability to bury teams with their full-court and trapping pressure. The Hilltoppers have fallen victim to it before, but they have also shown the ability to push Aquinas better than just about anyone.
Onalaska led Aquinas after one half during the first meeting of last season and came back from a 13-point deficit to tie the score during the second half of the second game. Aquinas, which has won two straight WIAA Division 4 championships, won the first game 61-47 and the second 69-56 with forced turnovers propelling it each time.
Onalaska has wins over DeForest and Chippewa Falls and is coming off a 53-33 win over rival Holmen on Tuesday. The Hilltoppers are led by junior Olivia Gamoke’s 13.3 ppg and, like Aquinas, have a balanced roster of weapons to use on the court.
Gamoke will need lots of help handling the ball for the Hilltoppers to get into their offense, and every Onalaska possession is valuable when it crosses the mid-court line against a team that has won 50 conference games in a row.