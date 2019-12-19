High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas and Onalaska prepare for first meeting

Can the Onalaska High School girls basketball team survive the trapping defense Aquinas plays so well? That is the biggest question to be answered when the Hilltoppers host the Blugolds in a battle between unbeaten teams at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Onalaska.

Aquinas (7-0, 3-0) and Onalaska (6-0, 1-0) have combined to be the marquee matchup in the MVC the past three seasons, and while the conference is much better from top to bottom than it has been in years, it probably is again.

The combined 13 victories — wins over top teams on both sides included — without a loss make this another marquee event, but it is also clear that Onalaska has to play its best game to win.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Blugolds average 85.7 points per game — senior Lexi Donarski averages 21.4 ppg — and have the ability to bury teams with their full-court and trapping pressure. The Hilltoppers have fallen victim to it before, but they have also shown the ability to push Aquinas better than just about anyone.

Onalaska led Aquinas after one half during the first meeting of last season and came back from a 13-point deficit to tie the score during the second half of the second game. Aquinas, which has won two straight WIAA Division 4 championships, won the first game 61-47 and the second 69-56 with forced turnovers propelling it each time.