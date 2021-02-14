High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas, Bangor earn top seeds; Onalaska second

The Aquinas and Bangor high school girls basketball teams received No. 1 seeds for the upcoming WIAA sectional tournament.

The Blugolds (19-0) are seeded first for their Division 3 bracket, and the Cardinals (17-2) are No. 1 in their Division 4 bracket. Both will host semifinal games on Thursday and championship games Saturday if they advance.

Onalaska (15-3) was awarded the No. 2 seed for its Division 2 sectional. Rice Lake (15-7) is seeded first on the strength of its regular-season win over Onalaska in January.

Aquinas hosts fourth-seeded Maple Northwestern (15-4) at the Reinhart Athletic Complex in a 7 p.m. semifinal Thursday. The Blugolds have won 94 straight games against Wisconsin opponents and 67 in a row at the RAC.

Third-seeded Neillsville travels to second-seeded St. Croix Falls in the other sectional semifinal. Winners meet Saturday on the home court of the higher seed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Aquinas is coming off an impressive 77-62 win over Prescott, which was within four points of the Blugolds at halftime before fading in the second half. Sophomore Macy Donarski nearly pulled off a triple-double with 31 points, 10 assists and eight steals and is averaging 22.4 ppg over her past five games.