High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas, Bangor earn top seeds; Onalaska second

The Aquinas and Bangor high school girls basketball teams received No. 1 seeds for the upcoming WIAA sectional tournament.
The Blugolds (19-0) are seeded first for their Division 3 bracket, and the Cardinals (17-2) are No. 1 in their Division 4 bracket. Both will host semifinal games on Thursday and championship games Saturday if they advance.
Onalaska (15-3) was awarded the No. 2 seed for its Division 2 sectional. Rice Lake (15-7) is seeded first on the strength of its regular-season win over Onalaska in January.
Aquinas hosts fourth-seeded Maple Northwestern (15-4) at the Reinhart Athletic Complex in a 7 p.m. semifinal Thursday. The Blugolds have won 94 straight games against Wisconsin opponents and 67 in a row at the RAC.
Third-seeded Neillsville travels to second-seeded St. Croix Falls in the other sectional semifinal. Winners meet Saturday on the home court of the higher seed.
Aquinas is coming off an impressive 77-62 win over Prescott, which was within four points of the Blugolds at halftime before fading in the second half. Sophomore Macy Donarski nearly pulled off a triple-double with 31 points, 10 assists and eight steals and is averaging 22.4 ppg over her past five games.
The Cardinals have won 14 of their past 15 and host fourth-seeded Hillsboro (14-7) in their 7 p.m. semifinal on Thursday. Bangor advanced to that game with impressive 62-34 win over Cashton on Saturday.
The Cardinals beat the Tigers twice by a combined 25 points during the regular season. Hayley Jones averaged 12 points and Taylor Jacobson 11 for Bangor in those games.
Second-seeded Cochrane-Foountain City (17-4) hosts third-seeded Auburndale (17-4) in the other sectional semifinal. The winners meet on the court of the higher seed on Saturday.
Onalaska hosts third-seeded Medford (13-8) in Thursday's semifinals, while top-seeded Rice Lake hosts fourth-seeded Somerset (15-9). The Hilltoppers host the final on Saturday if they win, and Somerset knocks off Rice Lake but travels to Rice Lake if higher seeds prevail.
The Hilltoppers have won seven straight games since a loss to Menomonie. Senior Olivia Gamoke has averaged 23.3 ppg in Onalaska's past three games and leads the team with her season average of 20.6.