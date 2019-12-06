High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas boys drop home opener to Wisconsin Heights

With a young team, there were bound to be bumps in the road for the Aquinas High School boys basketball team.
Friday night was one of them.
The Blugolds made just 15 field goals, were unable to fully recover from a 10-0 Wisconsin Heights run to start the second half and fell to the Vanguards 55-39 in their home opener.
“It’s early in the season with a really young team, so it’s all a learning process for us right now,” Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart, whose team has just one senior. “We found some frustrations when some things didn’t happen the way they had happened for us in a previous game or in practice. That’s a credit to the Heights kids of coming out and playing hard.”
One of those players was junior De’Shawn Barsness. The guard, who earned first-team All-Capitol South Conference honors a season ago, consistently found creases in the Aquinas defense and scored a game-high 24 points.
Meanwhile, the Blugolds (1-1) struggled to get looks inside, which Reinhart attributed to a lack of pace and tempo from the offense. But senior forward Gavin Wetzel made the most of the opportunities he got in the paint and scored a team-high 12 points.
“It’s great to see Gav step up and have a nice game. He was physical,” Reinhart said. “... Grabbed some rebounds for us and did a nice job picking up some points in the paint for us, which was hard to come by tonight.”
Aquinas trailed by just six points at half, thanks in part to six first-half points from both Wetzel and junior Joe Savoldelli, who was the only other Blugold to finish with double-digit points (11).
But Aquinas failed to score in the first five minutes of the second half, and the Vanguards (2-0) capitalized by scoring the period’s first 10 points, four of which came via Barsness, to go up 32-16.
“(Barsness) is a nice athlete; once he gets the ball in the paint, he’s going to score it,” Reinhart said. “... They did some things offensively that stretched us out a little bit, and he found his opportunities to end up in the lane.”
The Blugolds made a run and cut Heights’ lead to 10 on a Wetzel layup but didn’t get any closer. The Vanguards led by as many as 20 late in the second half.
“We just need to continue to grow as a team,” Reinhart said. “As the season goes on, young kids will gain more experience, and some of the mistakes, some of the frustrations will go away.”
Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee