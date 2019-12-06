High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas boys drop home opener to Wisconsin Heights

With a young team, there were bound to be bumps in the road for the Aquinas High School boys basketball team.

Friday night was one of them.

The Blugolds made just 15 field goals, were unable to fully recover from a 10-0 Wisconsin Heights run to start the second half and fell to the Vanguards 55-39 in their home opener.

“It’s early in the season with a really young team, so it’s all a learning process for us right now,” Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart, whose team has just one senior. “We found some frustrations when some things didn’t happen the way they had happened for us in a previous game or in practice. That’s a credit to the Heights kids of coming out and playing hard.”

One of those players was junior De’Shawn Barsness. The guard, who earned first-team All-Capitol South Conference honors a season ago, consistently found creases in the Aquinas defense and scored a game-high 24 points.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, the Blugolds (1-1) struggled to get looks inside, which Reinhart attributed to a lack of pace and tempo from the offense. But senior forward Gavin Wetzel made the most of the opportunities he got in the paint and scored a team-high 12 points.