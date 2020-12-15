High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas boys take care of Mauston

After the Golden Eagles made it 38-30 with 8 minutes, 40 seconds to play, Miskowski and senior Will Skemp hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to stretch the Blugolds lead back into double digits.

“We just had to wait to get our legs under us. We were moving too fast and had to slow down, set good screens, come off them and get good looks,” Miskowski said of his team’s pacing. “In the second half, we started knocking those looks down.”

Mauston was playing without leading scorer Adon Saylor due to a suspension, but freshman Brock Massey had 20 points, including five 3-pointers.

“A lot of credit there goes to Mauston in that stretch, where they were able to come out and generate some intensity of their own,” Reinhart said of the Golden Eagles’ second half. “We didn't respond by attacking them and got a little passive on our side. We didn’t get a lot of movement going on our offensive side, so they were able to go on a little run there.”

Having so many returners, including the likes of junior Chris Wilson, who scored 10 points, and sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer, who added nine, has made an uncertain start to a new season a bit easier for the coaching staff.