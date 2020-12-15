High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas boys take care of Mauston

With far fewer fans than normal, and no pep band that traditionally provides the backdrop at the Reinhart Athletic Complex, Aquinas High School boys basketball coach Brad Reinhart knew that the Blugolds were going to have to create their own atmosphere to feed off of.
In its season-opening 55-38 win over Mauston on Tuesday night, Aquinas was able to do just that.
The Blugolds (1-0) forced the Golden Eagles into 17 turnovers — including 13 in the first half — as they jumped out to a 17-8 lead and led 26-13 at the break.
“We stressed energy level in practice and trying to just let that kind of carry us, especially as we’re not able to have the fans here present,” Reinhart said. “That team energy can just carry and propel you to good things on both ends of the floor.
"While it didn’t turn into many buckets immediately, I think it did feed us in terms of what we were able to do.”
That halftime advantage helped allow the Blugolds withstand a second-half lull — as in a 5-minute stretch without a field goal — but Mauston was only able to get as close as eight points in the second half.
Support Local Journalism
Junior Quinn Miskowski led all scorers with 22 points and helped Aquinas get back on track after driving the left side of the lane and finding a wide-open Joe Savoldelli on the weak side for an easy lay-up.
After the Golden Eagles made it 38-30 with 8 minutes, 40 seconds to play, Miskowski and senior Will Skemp hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to stretch the Blugolds lead back into double digits.
“We just had to wait to get our legs under us. We were moving too fast and had to slow down, set good screens, come off them and get good looks,” Miskowski said of his team’s pacing. “In the second half, we started knocking those looks down.”
Mauston was playing without leading scorer Adon Saylor due to a suspension, but freshman Brock Massey had 20 points, including five 3-pointers.
“A lot of credit there goes to Mauston in that stretch, where they were able to come out and generate some intensity of their own,” Reinhart said of the Golden Eagles’ second half. “We didn't respond by attacking them and got a little passive on our side. We didn’t get a lot of movement going on our offensive side, so they were able to go on a little run there.”
Having so many returners, including the likes of junior Chris Wilson, who scored 10 points, and sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer, who added nine, has made an uncertain start to a new season a bit easier for the coaching staff.
“It’s great to have a lot of guys back that have heard what we’re talking about,” Reinhart said. “We haven’t drastically changed a lot of things, and so they’re keyed in on what we’re trying to do. As a result, we’re able to touch on a lot of phases of the game, talk about it, and they’re able to put it into action right away.”
Next up for the Blugolds is a trip to Mineral Point (2-1) — a powerhouse program — on Saturday.
“They’re good, and they’ve had a good team for a while,” Miskowski said. “We’ll practice hard to get ready for them and hopefully come out with a W.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!