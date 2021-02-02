High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas boys take down ninth-ranked Richland Center

“You could really tell that they were getting frustrated when they were turning the ball over,” Flottmeyer said. “Our guys had great help-side defense with active hands. Andrew Skemp and Quinn Miskowski were all over the place.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Aquinas struggled offensively to start the game — laboring through possessions and finding nothing in transition — yet trailed just 18-16 at the halftime break.

“We just needed to focus on the finer points of what we were trying to do offensively. In the first half, we played a little tentative and didn't really execute for what we wanted to get,” Reinhart said. “As a result, the looks were hard to come by and we struggled offensively.”

As their defense continued to bear down after halftime, the Blugolds were able to find their way to the foul line, with Skemp connecting on 9 of 10 free throws in the second half alone. That efficiency helped the Blugolds finally take the lead, and open up a 30-23 advantage with 9:47 still to play.