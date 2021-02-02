High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas boys take down ninth-ranked Richland Center

As the free-throw attempt bounced off the rim to the left, Aquinas High School sophomore Jackson Flottmeyer positioned himself perfectly off the miss, ripped the ball out of the air, and went up strong to the basket with 2 minutes, 43 seconds to play against Richland Center on Tuesday night.
While he missed the ensuing shot, Flottmeyer was fouled on the play and calmly sank both free throws to stretch a three-point lead back to five, giving the Blugolds the breathing room they needed 46-34 win over the Hornets at at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Flottmeyer was tasked with battling 6-foot-6 senior Wes Keller, who came into the game averaging nearly 18 points per game, and handled his duties as well as possible to help the Blugolds (11-5) against the Hornets (11-3), ranked ninth in Division 3 by The Associated Press.
“Jackson played a great game. He was physical when he needed to be, he was smart when he needed to be, and played good position defense,” Aquinas coach Brad Reinhart said. “He made every look that Keller got a tough one. That’s what we asked him to do tonight — be up to the challenge against a kid they were going to play through.”
He matched Keller on the offensive end, as both players finished with 11 points, but Flottmeyer and the swarming defense of the Blugolds countered the size advantage of Richland Center, which saw a number of close attempts rim in-and-out and had very few second-chance opportunities.
“You could really tell that they were getting frustrated when they were turning the ball over,” Flottmeyer said. “Our guys had great help-side defense with active hands. Andrew Skemp and Quinn Miskowski were all over the place.”
Aquinas struggled offensively to start the game — laboring through possessions and finding nothing in transition — yet trailed just 18-16 at the halftime break.
“We just needed to focus on the finer points of what we were trying to do offensively. In the first half, we played a little tentative and didn't really execute for what we wanted to get,” Reinhart said. “As a result, the looks were hard to come by and we struggled offensively.”
As their defense continued to bear down after halftime, the Blugolds were able to find their way to the foul line, with Skemp connecting on 9 of 10 free throws in the second half alone. That efficiency helped the Blugolds finally take the lead, and open up a 30-23 advantage with 9:47 still to play.
“Andrew really brought an energy to us when we were a little flat at times,” Reinhart said of Skemp, who finished with 11 points. “Whether it was pushing the ball in transition, defending actively, attacking the paint and getting to the foul line — all of those things are contagious, and benefit his teammates as much as it benefits him in the stat column.”
Miskowski was clutch down the stretch, hitting all four of his free throws in the final minute and adding a breakaway layup to finish with a game-high 12 points.
With four games left in the regular season, including a date with Division 2 top-ranked Onalaska on Thursday night, Reinhart said there are still opportunities for Aquinas to improve.
“We just want to continue to hammer away at the details, offensively and defensively, in order to be the best version of ourselves,” he said. “We’ve found an understanding of who we are and who we want to be, and we want to make sure that’s present more than it’s not.”
Flottmeyer knows that the Blugolds have a chance to still improve their resume, especially with the chance of multiple home games in the playoffs for Aquinas if seeded high enough.
“We’ve got to go practice and work harder,” Flottmeyer said. “We can’t be satisfied and we have to string a few more wins together and hopefully get a good seed at the seeding meeting this weekend.“