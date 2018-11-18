The Aquinas High School girls basketball team only had 10 girls on its varsity roster to start the season Friday, but that suits coach Dave Donarski just fine.
All 10 players played in Friday’s 82-45 season-opening win against the Chippewa Falls Cardinals.
That means the players who may not have gotten on the floor much while the Blugolds won a WIAA Division 4 state championship last season are getting their chance to show what they can do this season.
“I think it’s mainly because those kids didn’t get a lot of repetitions in the last year or two,” Donarski said. “Our kids are really hungry. You look at (junior) Kayla Bahr is hungry and Zoey Koblitz and Libby Hlavacka. They’ve been in the program for awhile, they got their chance and they did a nice job of contributing.”
Koblitz, a junior, and Hlavacka, a senior, combined for six points. Bahr hit a first-half 3-pointer en route to a seven-point game.
Donarski hopes that he can play as many girls as possible when the situation warrants it.
“We had a lot of kids doing lot of things,” Donarski said. “It’s learning on the fly, right? These kids were able to be mentored by some really talented girls over the last two years. They saw what it took.”
Aquinas was without senior guard Megan Scheidt, who is away on a service trip in Kenya.
Scheidt will return to the team this week before the Blugolds travel to the University of St. Thomas to face West Des Moines Dowling Catholic and Minneapolis DeLaSalle at the Thanksgiving Tip-Off Tournament.
Even without 10 practices, the Blugolds won’t be afraid to call on Scheidt right away.
“She’ll play right away, because we need her and she’s a spark plug,” Donarski said. “It’s going to take her some time to get back into the swing of things.”
Scheidt had two practices before leaving on her service trip.
The Blugolds defeated Dowling, a powerhouse program in its state, last season in West Des Moines.