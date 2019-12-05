High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls blast Central to remain unbeaten

It didn't take long for the Aquinas High School girls basketball team to establish dominance against an unbeaten opponent Thursday at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

The Blugolds scored the first 17 points of their MVC and home opener and became the first team to beat Central with a 94-35 victory in front of a home crowd of about 1,000 people.

Senior Lexi Donarski scored a game-high 23 points to lead five double-figure scorers as Aquinas (4-0) ran its winning streak to 12 games overall and its home winning streak to 36.

"It was the start we wanted, and we talk about that a lot," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. "Our intensity needs to be an at all-time high when the game starts.

"I feel like that allows us to pressure the way we want to, and it's nice when that happens."

The Red Raiders (3-1) turned the ball over early and often as the Blugolds dictated the pace from the beginning. Central, which won its first three games for the first time in 24 years, didn't get its first points until 10 minutes, 51 seconds remained in the first half.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That fast start may have been more important for Aquinas in this game with the way the Red Raiders started the season.