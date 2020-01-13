High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls, Central boys still ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press

The Aquinas girls and Central boys basketball teams maintained their spots at the top of The Associated Press state rankings on Monday.

The Blugolds took an 11-1 overall record and 4-0 MVC mark into Monday night's game at Holmen (7-3, 2-2) and are on top in Division 4 after winning the past two WIAA state championships. Aquinas, which received seven of eight first-place votes, is followed by second-ranked Melrose-Mindoro (10-0), state runner-up the past two tears.

Onalaska (8-2), which has only been beaten by Aquinas and Melrose-Mindoro, jumped three spots to No. 3 in Division 2, where it trails No. 1 Beaver Dam and No. 2 Hortonville.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Arcadia (8-1) moved up from ninth to sixth in Division 3, where Prairie du Chien (9-3) dropped from eighth to ninth after losing to No. 1 Platteville.

Bangor (9-1), which is tied with Cashton for first place in the Scenic Bluffs and has only been beaten by Melrose-Mindoro, is fifth after moving up one spot in Division 5.

Central's boys (7-0, 3-0), No. 1 in Division 2, play at second-ranked Onalaska (9-1, 3-0) on Friday with at least a share of the conference lead on the line.

Bangor's boys (9-0) moved up from fourth into a tie with Randolph for second in Division 5 by beating Blair-Taylor 64-44 on Saturday. The Wildcats (6-1) dropped from second last week to fourth this week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more local sports coverage like this? Get our local sports coverage delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.