High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls, Central boys still ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press

The Aquinas girls and Central boys basketball teams maintained their spots at the top of The Associated Press state rankings on Monday.
The Blugolds took an 11-1 overall record and 4-0 MVC mark into Monday night's game at Holmen (7-3, 2-2) and are on top in Division 4 after winning the past two WIAA state championships. Aquinas, which received seven of eight first-place votes, is followed by second-ranked Melrose-Mindoro (10-0), state runner-up the past two tears.
Onalaska (8-2), which has only been beaten by Aquinas and Melrose-Mindoro, jumped three spots to No. 3 in Division 2, where it trails No. 1 Beaver Dam and No. 2 Hortonville.
Arcadia (8-1) moved up from ninth to sixth in Division 3, where Prairie du Chien (9-3) dropped from eighth to ninth after losing to No. 1 Platteville.
Bangor (9-1), which is tied with Cashton for first place in the Scenic Bluffs and has only been beaten by Melrose-Mindoro, is fifth after moving up one spot in Division 5.
Central's boys (7-0, 3-0), No. 1 in Division 2, play at second-ranked Onalaska (9-1, 3-0) on Friday with at least a share of the conference lead on the line.
Bangor's boys (9-0) moved up from fourth into a tie with Randolph for second in Division 5 by beating Blair-Taylor 64-44 on Saturday. The Wildcats (6-1) dropped from second last week to fourth this week.