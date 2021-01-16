High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls fight off Prairie du Chien in battle of unbeatens

The Blackhawks (11-1), ranked third in Division 3 by The Associated Press, cemented the final score when senior Makenzie Knapp swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Donarski's steal with 1:05 to go allowed her to make a big shot for her team, which is ranked first in Division 4 but moved up to Division 3 this week after WIAA adjustments for schools declining to participate in the postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her drive into the lane and left-handed shot that dropped with 49.3 seconds to go gave Aquinas a 50-44 lead, and the team defense that followed didn't give the Blackhawks much a of a chance to cut into the deficit.

"She's versatile in that way," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said of Macy. "What helps is the players we have around her.

"Jacy Weisbrod is someone you have to account for every second because of the way she can shoot. Bri Bahr is the same. Those kids allow her to do what she does, whether that's making buckets or facilitating the offense."

Macy Donarski, who had 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals, had one second-half point before she scored the Blugolds' last three field goals on the final 6 minutes. She also had assists on the three baskets Aquinas scored before that.