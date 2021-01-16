High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls fight off Prairie du Chien in battle of unbeatens

It appeared that the Aquinas High School girls basketball team was -- finally -- rolling.
Macy Donarski's penetration to the lane turned into 3-point shots for Bri Bahr on consecutive possessions during the second half of a nonconference game against Prairie du Chien on Saturday night.
Bahr knocked them down and pushed the Blugolds' lead into double figures for the first time. It was the team's fifth 3-pointer of the half, and Aquinas was flowing offensively for the first time.
But all that did was trigger PdC junior Lily Krahn, who made things much more interesting before the Blugolds prevailed 50-48 in a battle of unbeaten teams at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Krahn scored 10 of her 19 points during a span of about 4 minutes, and her bank shot with 3 minutes, 49 seconds left had the Blackhawks within 46-44. Donarski, who is an AAU teammate of Krahn's, wasn't surprised.
"You know she will do something like that at some point," the Aquinas sophomore said. "When it happens, all you can say is, 'We have to stop that.'"
Donarski followed Krahn's outburst with a couple of successful drives to the basket and -- even bigger -- two steals that allowed the Blugolds (14-0) to record their 89th straight win against a Wisconsin team and its 52nd consecutive win at the RAC.
The Blackhawks (11-1), ranked third in Division 3 by The Associated Press, cemented the final score when senior Makenzie Knapp swished a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Donarski's steal with 1:05 to go allowed her to make a big shot for her team, which is ranked first in Division 4 but moved up to Division 3 this week after WIAA adjustments for schools declining to participate in the postseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her drive into the lane and left-handed shot that dropped with 49.3 seconds to go gave Aquinas a 50-44 lead, and the team defense that followed didn't give the Blackhawks much a of a chance to cut into the deficit.
"She's versatile in that way," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said of Macy. "What helps is the players we have around her.
"Jacy Weisbrod is someone you have to account for every second because of the way she can shoot. Bri Bahr is the same. Those kids allow her to do what she does, whether that's making buckets or facilitating the offense."
Macy Donarski, who had 18 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals, had one second-half point before she scored the Blugolds' last three field goals on the final 6 minutes. She also had assists on the three baskets Aquinas scored before that.
The Blugolds ran a number of players at Krahn, who owns a handful of Division I scholarship offers. Alaina Bagniefski, Bri Bahr, Shea Bahr and Fiona O'Flaherty all took their turns defending her.
Krahn made two 3-pointers in the first half, and her second gave the Blackhawks a 17-13 lead. Gracie Cronk responded with a four-point play on the next possession to tie the score, but Prairie du Chien used a 7-2 run to build another advantage.
The score was tied at 24 when Prairie du Chien held for the final shot of the half.
Krahn dribbled the ball near midcourt as she tried to set it up, but Macy Donarski tapped it away and went to the other end for a layup with 3 seconds on the clock to give the Blugolds a 26-24 halftime lead.
"That was a really big play," Dave Donarski said. "Lily finishes halves and games, and she had struggled a little to get shots off early.
"If she hits a shot going into halftime, she raises the whole level of her team. So that was a super moment for us."
