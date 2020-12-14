High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls hold off Altoona to win season opener

Macy Donarski seemed to provide whatever play the Aquinas High School girls basketball team needed down the stretch Monday night.
The sophomore guard finished through contact in the lane, beat her defender baseline for a bucket and — when the defense collapsed — kicked the ball out to open shooters like Bri and Shea Bahr, who knocked down timely 3-pointers.
Donarski scored 10 of the Blugolds’ final 18 points while also finding her open teammates to help Aquinas grind out a 67-58 win over nonconference foe Altoona to open the season.
Donarski finished with 21 points and seven of the team’s nine assists and junior guard Jacy Weisbrod scored a game-high 22 points, 15 of which came in the first half, as the pair stepped into their larger roles after last season’s talented senior class graduated.
“We have a good foundation built for us, but now it’s our turn to take over,” Donarski said. “I think a lot of people stepped up tonight.”
Senior guard Bri Bahr added 11 points, all of which came in the second half, while drawing difficult assignments on the defensive end, and junior guard Bailey Theusch hit three key 3-pointers late in the first half for her nine points.
It was Donarski, though, who took control in the second half after a 7-0 run from the Railroaders cut Aquinas’ lead to 39-33 with 14 minutes, 21 seconds to play.
The sophomore found Bahr on back-to-back possessions for a pair of 3s before scoring eight of the Blugolds’ next 10 points to push her team’s lead to 55-44 with 6:45 left. Still, Altoona refused to go away.
The Railroaders used a 6-0 spurt to cut Aquinas’ lead to five, but Donarski wasn’t finished. She kicked out to Shea Bahr for a triple and scored four more points — including a pair of free throws with less than a minute left — after Bri Bahr made her third 3 of the game.
“I think that’s the role (Macy) wants to play,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “I think that her teammates trust her, which is really important, and I feel like she reads it pretty well. Kids are getting open looks when they should, and she’s shooting when she should.”
But with limited practice time ahead of Monday night, it took some time for the Blugolds (1-0) to get into a rhythm.
Aquinas never trailed but missed a number of open shots in the first half, which allowed the Railroaders (2-4) to keep things close. Macy Donarski and Weisbrod combined for the Blugolds’ first 19 points, including three triples and a stepback jumper from Weisbrod.
Defensively, Bahr worked to neutralize Altoona senior guard Mercedes Romo — arguably the Railroaders’ top threat — but seniors Averie Varsho and Brittany Klatt made up for it with eight and seven points, respectively, in the first half to keep Altoona within five points for much of the period.
“You look at a team that’s played five or six games, and they just have a different comfort level,” Dave Donarski said. “And even though we have experienced kids, I think that we just need a little bit more flow.”
Theusch eventually got into the action with a 3 from the left corner with 4:36 left in the first half, the Blugolds’ first points from someone other than Macy Donarski or Weisbrod. Theusch hit two more from beyond the arc late in the period to push Aquinas’ lead to 33-23 at the half.
“That was definitely huge,” Weisbrod said. “She really stepped up on that, she came through. She was just lights out tonight.”
Dave Donarski was pleased with how players such as Theusch and the Bahrs stepped up, and Macy Donarski thought the Blugolds were solid defensively in the second half.
Romo was held to seven points, while Klatt and Varsho paced the Railroaders with 16 and 13 points, respectively.
“We’re going to continue to work out some kinks on the offensive end, but it all starts defensively,” Macy Donarski said.
“We’ve got some stuff to clean up, but we only had five days of practice and a scrimmage,” Dave Donarski added. “So I’m really happy with Day 1.”
Aquinas has a quick turnaround, as it plays at Onalaska Luther (1-2) on Tuesday night.
