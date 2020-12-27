High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls host big game vs. Lake Mills

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team has won 112 of its past 115 games, and its only losses have come to a WIAA state champion and a team from Minnesota — Hopkins — that was considered one of the best in the country.
None of those came at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
But the Blugolds will put a couple of significant winning streaks on the line Monday when they host Lake Mills in a 1 p.m. nonconference game.
Aquinas has won 80 straight games against Wisconsin opponents and own a 46-game winning streak on their home court as one of last season's Division 3 state qualifiers heads to town.
The L-Cats won 24 games and completed a 24-3 season with a loss to Wrightstown in a state semifinal game at the Resch Center last March. Lake Mills is 9-0 this year with the majority of that team back on the court.
The Blugolds (5-0) have a very different team than the one that qualified for last season's Division 4 title game and will have its biggest challenge to this point in the season on their hands.
Aquinas has put together quite a formidable one-two punch in sophomore Macy Donarski and junior Jacy Weisbrod so far. Donarski averages 19.2 points and 3.8 steals per game, while Weisbrod adds 18.8 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds per contest.
Lake Mills counters with senior Taylor Roughen (14.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg) and senior Vivian Guerrero (11.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg) to go with senior Kayla Will (9.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg).
The L-Cats return players who scored 49 of the 54 points they scored in the state semifinal, and they enter this game after their two closest of the season — a 60-49 victory over rival Lakeside Lutheran and a 58-50 win at Platteville (3-2). The Hillmen beat Arcadia in a Division 3 state final last season.