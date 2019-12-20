High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls keep control of MVC with win at Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School girls basketball team had its plan in place.
The Hilltoppers were as confident as they could be as an MVC showdown with visiting Aquinas tipped off Friday night at Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.
The Blugolds focus on turnovers, and while they didn't come often in the opening minutes, they came in bunches later.
As Onalaska struggled to find open shots — and make them when presented with opportunities — the length and quickness of Lexi Donarski and her teammates overwhelmed it in the way to a convincing 77-35 victory in a battle between teams with unbeaten records.
Donarski scored 25 points, Courtney Becker added 20, and the Blugolds (8-0, 4--0) made uncontested shot after uncontested shot to pull away in the first half.
"They are so good in the passing lanes," Onalaska senior Lauren Arenz said of the Blugolds. "We knew we had to attack and reverse the ball.
"We tried to do that, but with the height they have at the top (Donarski). It's hard to feed Lexi Miller because of Kayla Bahr, and it's hard to get the ball to the corner with Taylor Theusch there on the baseline."
The Aquinas recipe for victory — play fast, force turnovers, score in transition and shoot 3-pointers — was followed perfectly as it dropped Onalaska's record to 6-1 overall and 1-1 in the MVC.
It also produced the team's 51st straight conference victory.
You have free articles remaining.
The Hilltoppers caught themselves from a free fall early and cut a 10-point deficit to 17-11 when Kenzie Miller scored midway through the first half, but Aquinas scored the next 14 points and had a 31-11 lead after a steal and layup by Donarski with 6 minutes, 59 seconds left.
"We had to start strong because there was the chance that the game would be tight the whole way," said Donarski, who also had eight assists and six steals. "Once we got some turnovers, it allowed us to build the lead."
Donarski had five steals in the first half and took four of them to the basket for uncontested layups. The first one ended up getting the ball in the hands of Becker for an easy basket.
After breaking away and closing out the first half with a 22-6 run that produced a 39-17 lead, Aquinas went 8-for-9 from the 3-point line in the second half to reach a running clock.
"Nothing went right tonight," Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said. "It's disappointing. I've been doing this for a long time, and it's the first time I've been in a running clock position, but they're good.
"There were some things we didn't do, but a lot of this was (the Blugolds). I felt really good coming into the game, but we missed some layups in the first few minutes, and that doesn't make up the difference in a 42-point game, but making a couple of those might have helped our confidence grow."
Arenz also picked up her second foul less than three minutes into the game, and that took a valuable player off the floor for the Hilltoppers.
"Yeah, we knew we had to go when she got that (second) foul," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. "She's a great player and someone who I think is a glue-type player for them. It was important to do something when she left tthe floor."
Junior Olivia Gamoke led Onalaska with seven points and one of its three 3-pointers.
Senior Kayla Bahr had five of the Blugolds' 20 steals and made three of their 3-pointers on the way to nine points. Sophomore Jacy Weisbrod also hit three 3s for nine points.
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
December 20: Aquinas vs. Onalaska
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX