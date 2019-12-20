High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls keep control of MVC with win at Onalaska

It also produced the team's 51st straight conference victory.

The Hilltoppers caught themselves from a free fall early and cut a 10-point deficit to 17-11 when Kenzie Miller scored midway through the first half, but Aquinas scored the next 14 points and had a 31-11 lead after a steal and layup by Donarski with 6 minutes, 59 seconds left.

"We had to start strong because there was the chance that the game would be tight the whole way," said Donarski, who also had eight assists and six steals. "Once we got some turnovers, it allowed us to build the lead."

Donarski had five steals in the first half and took four of them to the basket for uncontested layups. The first one ended up getting the ball in the hands of Becker for an easy basket.

After breaking away and closing out the first half with a 22-6 run that produced a 39-17 lead, Aquinas went 8-for-9 from the 3-point line in the second half to reach a running clock.

"Nothing went right tonight," Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said. "It's disappointing. I've been doing this for a long time, and it's the first time I've been in a running clock position, but they're good.