High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls No. 1 in Division 4 in first AP poll of season

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team was ranked the top team in Division 4 by The Associated Press in its first poll of the season, which was released Tuesday.

The Blugolds — who were 8-0 heading into Tuesday night’s game against Waunakee, which ended after the Tribune went to press — received seven of eight first-place votes. Second-ranked Marshall (9-1) received the final first-place vote.

Aquinas, which is led by sophomore Macy Donarski (20 points per game) and junior Jacy Weisbrod (18 ppg), boasts wins over Lake Mills, which is tied for No. 1 in Division 3, and Madison Edgewood, which is receiving votes in Division 3.

Prairie du Chien (6-0) is ranked third in D3 behind Freedom and Lake Mills.

In Division 5, Bangor (4-1) is ranked third, and Blair-Taylor (7-0) is close behind at fourth. Cashton (8-1) is No. 9.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Onalaska was among teams receiving votes in Division 2.

The Hilltoppers’ boys, meanwhile, are ranked sixth in D2. Onalaska is 3-0 to start the season after beating MVC foe Tomah 52-32 on Monday.

The Timberwolves, who are 8-2 with losses to the Hilltoppers and Medford, are No. 9 in Division 2.