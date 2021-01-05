 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls No. 1 in Division 4 in first AP poll of season
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls No. 1 in Division 4 in first AP poll of season

{{featured_button_text}}
December 28: Lake Mills vs Aquinas

Aquinas junior Jacy Weisbrod dribbles during a game against Lake Mills earlier this season. The Blugolds were ranked No. 1 in Division 4 in the first Associated Press poll of the season.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team was ranked the top team in Division 4 by The Associated Press in its first poll of the season, which was released Tuesday.

The Blugolds — who were 8-0 heading into Tuesday night’s game against Waunakee, which ended after the Tribune went to press — received seven of eight first-place votes. Second-ranked Marshall (9-1) received the final first-place vote.

Aquinas, which is led by sophomore Macy Donarski (20 points per game) and junior Jacy Weisbrod (18 ppg), boasts wins over Lake Mills, which is tied for No. 1 in Division 3, and Madison Edgewood, which is receiving votes in Division 3.

Prairie du Chien (6-0) is ranked third in D3 behind Freedom and Lake Mills.

In Division 5, Bangor (4-1) is ranked third, and Blair-Taylor (7-0) is close behind at fourth. Cashton (8-1) is No. 9.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Onalaska was among teams receiving votes in Division 2.

The Hilltoppers’ boys, meanwhile, are ranked sixth in D2. Onalaska is 3-0 to start the season after beating MVC foe Tomah 52-32 on Monday.

The Timberwolves, who are 8-2 with losses to the Hilltoppers and Medford, are No. 9 in Division 2.

In Division 4, Cashton (8-0) is No. 6. The Eagles have handed Blair-Taylor (5-1), the No. 2 team in Division 5, its only loss of the season.

Bangor, which hosts Cashton on Thursday, is 5-1 and ranked fourth in D5.

Aquinas was among teams receiving votes in Division 4.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News