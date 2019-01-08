Four girls teams and three boys teams from the Coulee Region were ranked in the first Associated Press high school basketball poll of the season.
The poll, released Monday and voted on by a statewide panel of sportswriters, ranked Aquinas and Melrose-Mindoro’s girls teams 1-2 in Division 4 after both have started the season unbeaten.
The Blugolds, the defending Division 4 champions after defeating the Mustangs in the title game last year, are 12-0 entering Tuesday’s MVC game against Holmen. Melrose-Mindoro (11-0) hosts Onalaska Luther in nonconference action Tuesday.
The Prairie du Chien girls (12-0) are off to an undefeated start as well, and were ranked No. 5 in Division 3. The Blackhawks will host Viroqua on Tuesday looking to extend their run. G-E-T (9-1), whose lone loss this season came at Melrose-Mindoro, was ranked No. 6 in Division 3. The Red Hawks host Altoona Tuesday in a nonconference tilt.
The Bangor girls (4-4) — the defending Division 5 state champion — also received votes.
On the boys side, Central (8-1) is ranked No. 2 in Division 2. The Red Raiders have been to the state tournament each of the last three years, and have a big week ahead as they host Sparta on Tuesday and Onalaska on Friday.
The Hilltoppers (9-1) are ranked No. 4 in Division 2, and are atop the MVC at 3-0 entering Tuesday’s game at Tomah.
Bangor (8-1) — the defending Division 5 as well — was tabbed No. 5 on Monday. The Cardinals take on Royall on the road Tuesday.