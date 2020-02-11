High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls, Onalaska boys remain No. 1 in AP poll

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team and the Onalaska boys team again held steady atop their respective divisions in the Associated Press state rankings, which were released Monday.

The Blugolds (17-1) received six of seven first-place votes in Division 4 after winning their only game last week — a 90-40 victory over Central. Senior Lexi Donarski posted a triple-double — 28 points, 11 steals and 10 assists — in the win, which gave Aquinas a share of its sixth straight MVC title. The Blugolds play at Tomah on Tuesday before hosting Holmen on Thursday.

The Hilltoppers (17-1), who handily beat Logan and Sparta last week, received all seven first-place votes in Division 2. Onalaska plays at Tomah on Friday before it plays at Central next Tuesday.

The Red Raiders (13-4), meanwhile, won all three of their games last week and moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 in Division 2. Johnny Davis averaged 31.7 points per game over those three wins last week, and Central passed Seymour, which dropped from No. 2 to a tie for No. 4, in this week’s poll. The Red Raiders have road games against Hudson and Sparta this week.

The Onalaska girls (14-4) — which beat Logan and Sparta last week — moved up one spot to No. 7 in Division 2, while Melrose-Mindoro (17-1) held firm at No. 4 in Division 4.