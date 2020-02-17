High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls, Onalaska boys still No. 1 in AP polls

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team and Onalaska boys basketball team maintained their positions on top of the Associated Press state rankings released on Monday.

The Blugolds (19-1) received seven of eight first-place votes to keep their No. 1 spot in Division 4, where they lead No. 2 Racine Lutheran (20-0) and No. 3 Melrose-Mindoro (19-1). The Mustangs' only loss this season was to Black Hawk (18-0), which swept the first-place votes and is still No. 1 in Division 5.

Bangor's girls (19-1), who have only been defeated by Melrose-Mindoro this season, are No. 3 in Division 5, while both Cashton (17-3) and Blair-Taylor (14-5) received votes.

Onalaska (17-4) moved up one spot to No. 6 in Division 2.

Arcadia (17-3) and Prairie dui Chien (14-6) both received six voting points in Division 3 and just missed out on the top 10.

Onalaska's boys (18-1), who play at second-ranked Central (15-4) on Tuesday, received all eight first-place votes, while the Red Raiders held off No. 3 Seymour (16-1) for that second spot.

Bangor (18-0) and Blair-Taylor (17-2) are second and third, respectively, in Division 5, which is led by Sheboygan Lutheran (19-1).

