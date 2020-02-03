You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls, Onalaska boys still No. 1 according to The Associated Press
alert top story

High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls, Onalaska boys still No. 1 according to The Associated Press

{{featured_button_text}}

After another perfect week, both the Aquinas High School girls basketball team and the Onalaska High School boys basketball team received seven of eight first-place votes to stay a top in the latest Associated Press polls released on Monday.

The Blugolds (16-1) played just one game last week, but kept the top spot in Division 4 after handling rival Onalaska 68-27 on Thursday.

Onalaska (15-1) held onto to the top spot in Division 2 after it knocked off Aquinas on Friday before a convincing 60-44 win over Lakeville North in the Wisconsin/Minnesota Border Battle at UW-L on Saturday. The Onalaska girls (12-4) dropped to No. 8 after being ranked sixth last week.

Central (11-3) dropped a spot to No. 3 in Division 2 after falling to Minnehaha Academy 73-64 at the Border Battle on Saturday.

Both the Bangor boys (15-0) and girls (16-1) held tight in Division 5 with the boys staying put at No. 2 and the girls sticking at No. 3.

The Blair-Taylor boys (12-2) dropped to sixth after being ranked fourth last week and losing to Loyal in splitting two games.

The Prairie du Chien girls (12-3) also stayed put at No. 7 in Division 3 while Melrose-Mindoro (15-1) did the same in Division 4, sitting tight at No. 4.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News