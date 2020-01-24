High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls primed for showdown with Beaver Dam

They are disciplined and talented. They are tested and have been proven resilient when those tests present opportunities to learn how to become better.

They are elite and very accustomed to the big stage.

These observations are consistent for each player taking the court when the Aquinas High School girls basketball team meets Beaver Dam on Saturday afternoon at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

The Golden Beavers, ranked first by The Associated Press, have won three straight WIAA Division 2 championships, while the top-ranked Blugolds have played in three straight Division 4 title games and won the last two. Those who have wondered which team was better — this year's versions, anyway — will get the chance to find out at a 12:50 p.m. tipoff.

"They are so disciplined and fundamental, and that's going to be a challenge for us," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said of the Golden Beavers. "We are going to need to make them less fundamental, and we have to do that on the defensive end."

The Blugolds (13-1) have been doing plenty on the defensive end this season. They are coming off a 33-steal performance in a 103-32 win over Logan and average 18.2 steals per game.