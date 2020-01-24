High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls primed for showdown with Beaver Dam

They are disciplined and talented. They are tested and have been proven resilient when those tests present opportunities to learn how to become better.
They are elite and very accustomed to the big stage.
These observations are consistent for each player taking the court when the Aquinas High School girls basketball team meets Beaver Dam on Saturday afternoon at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
The Golden Beavers, ranked first by The Associated Press, have won three straight WIAA Division 2 championships, while the top-ranked Blugolds have played in three straight Division 4 title games and won the last two. Those who have wondered which team was better — this year's versions, anyway — will get the chance to find out at a 12:50 p.m. tipoff.
"They are so disciplined and fundamental, and that's going to be a challenge for us," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said of the Golden Beavers. "We are going to need to make them less fundamental, and we have to do that on the defensive end."
The Blugolds (13-1) have been doing plenty on the defensive end this season. They are coming off a 33-steal performance in a 103-32 win over Logan and average 18.2 steals per game.
The Aquinas defense can be suffocating and has pressed and trapped opponents into oblivion early in games all season. Beaver Dam, however, has been through plenty of tough games and likely battled plenty of tough defenses. What remains to be seen is whether or not what the Blugolds do is better.
Both teams have rosters littered with college players, but Aquinas senior and Iowa State commit Lexi Donarski is probably the best with her averages of 22.9 points, 7.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 steals per game. She does a lot of things for the Blugolds and isn't the only one.
Senior Courtney Becker, who will play at Drake, averages 14.3 points and 9.1 rebounds. Senior Taylor Theusch, a Division II Minnesota-Mankato commit, averages 14.3 points and has made 45 3-pointers.
Beaver Dam counters with juniors Maty Wilke and Natalie Jens, both of whom are receiving recruiting interest from Division I programs — Wilke from many Big Ten schools.
Wilke is averaging 15.4 points and Jens 14.9, and both of Beaver Dam's losses have come to out-of-state opponents — Evanston (Ill.) and Farmington (Minn.).
Senior Jada Donaldson, who averages 9.4 ppg, has already committed to the University of Wisconsin.
"They are a team that we know will do a lot of things right," said Lexi Donrski,l who was named a McDonald's All-American on Thursday. "What we can control is our pressure on the ball, which will be the same as it is every other game we play.
"We also want to play fast because that play into our advantage."
The Golden Beavers haven't lost to a Wisconsin school since a 65-61 defeat at the hands of Green Bay Notre Dame in a sectional final on March 5, 2016.
"They have history on their side, right?" Dave Donarski said of the Golden Beavers. "If you look at who the best team in the state is over the last three years, it's them.
"We're looking forward to this."
