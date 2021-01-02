High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls pull away for win over Madison Edgewood

Aquinas coach Dave Donarski was quick to point to the defensive end of the floor as the spark of their late-half surge.

“What I love about them is that you can challenge them, and they know they need to pick it up. There’s no hard feelings — they just get after it,” Donarski said. “That’s the difference. If we’re going to be good long-term, we have to guard it really well, and that was our spurt. We turned them over a few times, we made some shots, and that fueled us.”

Weisbrod had six points at halftime, after starting the game just 1 for 10, but drilled her first three 3-point attempts of the second half as Aquinas built a 45-29 lead just over six minutes into the second half.

“The Jacy of a few years ago would have stopped shooting after her fourth shot. Now she has that confidence to know she can get this done,” Donarski said. “Our kids are all behind her 100%, and she found her way through it.”

The Blugolds also limited the touches for Lazar in the second half, as she finished with just one basket after the break and 17 points in all.