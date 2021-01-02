High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls pull away for win over Madison Edgewood

Following the same script as Monday’s win over Lake Mills, once the Aquinas High School girls basketball team figured things out on the defensive end, the Blugolds were off to the races.
Aquinas scored the final 12 points of the first half to erase a four-point deficit, and a hot start to the second half by junior Jacy Weisbrod helped vault the Blugolds to a 64-43 win over Madison Edgewood on Saturday afternoon at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
The win improved Aquinas to 8-0 on the season, was the team's 83rd consecutive win against Wisconsin-based teams and was the Blugolds’ 48th straight win at the RAC.
“Everything definitely flows through our defense,” said Weisbrod, who finished with a game-high 20 points. “In the first half, our defense was OK, but it wasn’t great. As soon as we started to pick it up on the defensive end, that’s when shots start falling on the offensive end.”
The Crusaders (6-4) held their own in a back-and-forth first half, as 6-foot-3 senior Sarah Lazar, a Saint Louis commit, scored 15 of Edgewood's first 25 points to build a 25-21 lead with four minutes left before halftime.
But Aquinas junior Alaina Bagniefski connected on a 3-pointer, and senior Bri Bahr followed with one of her own shortly after. Meanwhile, the Blugolds forced the Crusaders into five missed field goal attempts and four turnovers in the final four minutes of the first half.
Aquinas coach Dave Donarski was quick to point to the defensive end of the floor as the spark of their late-half surge.
“What I love about them is that you can challenge them, and they know they need to pick it up. There’s no hard feelings — they just get after it,” Donarski said. “That’s the difference. If we’re going to be good long-term, we have to guard it really well, and that was our spurt. We turned them over a few times, we made some shots, and that fueled us.”
Weisbrod had six points at halftime, after starting the game just 1 for 10, but drilled her first three 3-point attempts of the second half as Aquinas built a 45-29 lead just over six minutes into the second half.
“The Jacy of a few years ago would have stopped shooting after her fourth shot. Now she has that confidence to know she can get this done,” Donarski said. “Our kids are all behind her 100%, and she found her way through it.”
The Blugolds also limited the touches for Lazar in the second half, as she finished with just one basket after the break and 17 points in all.
“She’s very good. We just had to minimize the touches she gets in the post, and we didn’t do a good job of that,” Weisbrod said of Lazar. “We had to rebound and box out specifically her, and it was really important to find her and push her out of the way a little bit so she doesn’t get those easy touches.”
In addition to Weisbrod, five other Aquinas players connected from beyond the arc, including sophomore Macy Donarski, who tallied 19 points — 14 of which came in the first half.
Bagniefski added nine points with two 3-pointers, while Bri Bahr, Shea Bahr and Bailey Theusch each added one.
“It’s nice to have that luxury,” Dave Donarski said of the Blugolds’ multiple threats. “We just get really good contributions off the bench. The kids have bought in, and they care about each other. The kids coming off the bench are ready to go make plays, and I’m proud of that. We just can’t start games as mediocre defensively because we know that’s important.”
Battles against teams like Edgewood and Lake Mills, both of whom feature front lines at 6-foot or taller, are important if Aquinas can absorb what they learned and continue to improve.
“We know that we’re going to have to shut down, or at least slow down some good bigs as we get into the postseason, and we’re preparing for that,” Dave Donarski said. “It’s about being in games where we’re challenged and finding our way through — we might be sluggish and find a way to go on a run. We got really competitive kids, and they really care about it and they have that never-say-die mentality, and that’s what can push a team like ours over the top.”