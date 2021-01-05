High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls shake off sluggish start to beat Waunakee

Dave Donarski doesn’t mind when his team gets tested. The Aquinas High School girls basketball coach knows that if the Blugolds are to finish the season the way they want to — that is, with another state championship — they will benefit from being pushed by opponents.
Waunakee did just that Tuesday night.
The Blugolds were sluggish in the first half, and the Warriors capitalized by scoring 17 of the game’s first 22 points. Sophomore Macy Donarski and junior Jacy Weisbrod were hounded on the perimeter, and Aquinas gave up offensive rebound after offensive rebound while also failing to finish a few transition layups.
The result was a four-point halftime deficit, though Dave Donarski said his team was “super fortunate” the margin was that close.
But for as uncharacteristic as much of the first period was for the Blugolds, they were still able to right the ship.
Aquinas turned up the intensity on defense, Weisbrod and Macy Donarski found their groove and sophomore Shea Bahr provided a number of key plays as the Blugolds shook off the rough start and ran away for a 68-50 win over Division 1 and nonconference foe Waunakee, which was playing its first game of the season.
“Hats off to Waunakee. They played really well,” said Dave Donarksi, whose team improved to 9-0. “Keep in mind, they haven’t had a practice where they went 5-on-5 yet, and they gave us all we could handle.”
Still, the Blugolds were able to walk away with their 84th consecutive win against teams from Wisconsin and their 49th straight win at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Weisbrod led the way with a game-high 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Macy Donarski added 20 points, five assists and five steals, while Bahr tallied 17 points and a team-high six rebounds.
Weisbrod and Bahr did most of their damage in the second half, with 17 and 12 points, respectively, after the break.
“I think we finally spaced out a little better (in the second half),” Weisbrod said. “And once we started hitting shots, they started going to the perimeter a little bit more, so that clears up the gaps.”
Aquinas’ first key run, though, came at the end of the first half. The Blugolds held the Warriors (0-1) scoreless over the final 4 minutes, 54 seconds of the period and ripped off an 8-0 run that trimmed their deficit from 27-15 to 27-23.
Bahr sparked the run with one of her two 3-pointers.
“She’s a game-changer for us because whatever we need from her, she’ll give to us,” Donarski said of her classmate. “She just is always there for us on the energy side of things and defensive rebounding and guarding their biggest kid even though she’s like (5-foot-8).”
But little went Aquinas’ way in the first half. The Blugolds had only three defensive rebounds before the break, which gave Waunakee multiple looks off missed shots, and shot just 28 percent from the floor. They trailed by as many as 12 in the period, and Dave Donarski’s message to his players was simple: Things can swing the other way if they played to their full potential.
“As I was talking about that at the end of the first half, all our kids were staring at me, nodding their heads like, ‘Yeah, we’ve got more than this. I get it,’” Donarski said. “And then they’re able to raise their level.”
That’s what Aquinas did in the second half.
The teams traded baskets out of the locker room before Macy Donarski finished a drive to the lane and junior Bailey Theusch knocked down a 3 to tie the game at 32. Weisbrod then made four straight free throws to cap a 9-0 run that gave the Blugolds their first lead of the game.
Waunakee junior Ashley Sawicki responded with a 3-point play, but Aquinas — fueled by Weisbrod, Donarski and Bahr — scored 17 of the game’s next 19 points to take a 53-37 lead with 7:29 to play.
The Blugolds were in control from there.
“It’s hard to swallow what we did in the first half,” Dave Donarski said. “And then, in the same breath, we were really good in the second half. Really tight defensively and rebounded it. We just need to do that consistently.”
Aquinas is back in action when it hosts Tomah on Friday.