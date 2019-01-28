The Onalaska High School boys basketball team doesn’t enter the new week with a winning streak, but it is ranked fifth instead of sixth this week’s Associated Press Division 2 rankings.
The Hilltoppers (13-3) won three games in convincing fashion before a 76-60 loss to defending MSHSL Class AA state champion Minnehaha Academy at the Border Battle on Saturday.
Onalaska had beaten Oconomowoc 56-34, Holmen 68-37 and Aquinas 68-42 before losing to Minnehaha at the showcase in East Ridge, Minn.
The Hilltoppers are second in the MVC with a 6-1 record and trail only second-ranked Central (12-2, 6-0) by a half-game. The Red Raiders have held the No. 2 spot — behind Nicolet — all season.
The Aquinas girls (17-0) held their spot on top of Division 4 after beating their top competition in the MVC 69-56 on Thursday. The Blugolds (8-0) have a two-game lead on the Hilltoppers (6-2) and have won 45 straight games heading into Friday’s game against Central after Monday’s against Sparta was postponed.
Melrose-Mindoro (15-1) is third in Division 4 and maintained last week’s position after dropping one spot due to a loss against Division 5’s top-ranked Black Hawk on Jan. 19.
Prairie du Chien (16-0) and G-E-T (15-1) held their spots at No. 4 and No. 5 among Division 3 girls.
Bangor’s boys (13-1) remain third in Division 5, where they are four spots ahead of No. 7 Blair-Taylor (13-1). The Wildcats, who own a win over the Cardinals, were beaten for the first time this season by Melrose-Mindoro last week.