High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls still No. 1 in AP poll

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team entered its game at Holmen on Tuesday night in possession of the top spot in Division 4 as The Associated Press released its state rankings.

The Blugolds (11-0) received nine first-place votes and remained ahead of second-ranked Marshall (12-1), third-ranked Winnebago Lutheran Academy and fourth-ranked Howards Grove (11-0), which received one first-place vote.

Prairie du Chien (9-0) held its ground at No. 3 in Division 3, and Bangor (7-1) did the same at the No. 3 spot in Division 5. Blair-Taylor (7-1) dropped from a tie for fifth to sixth, and Cashton (8-2) fell from ninth to 10th in Division 5.

Onalaska's boys (5-0), who played at Chippewa Falls on Tuesday and host Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday, moved up one spot to No. 5 in the Division 2 rankings. Tomah (9-3), which lost to Holmen on Monday, was 10th.

Blair-Taylor (9-1) maintained its No. 2 spot in Division 5 after beating Bangor on Saturday, while the Cardinals (5-2) slipped from No. 4 to No. 7 after that loss.

Cashton's boys (9-0) are sixth in Division 4.

