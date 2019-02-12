Try 1 month for 99¢
Jan 8: La Crosse Aquinas vs. Holmen

Aquinas' Lexi Donarski drives around Holmen's Savannah King in an MVC game last month.

 Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team lost its first game of the season on Saturday and has to enter this week sharing the top spot in Division 4 of the latest Associated Press state rankings.

The Blugolds (19-1) are tied with Colby (19-0) for first after leading the division all season. Aquinas suffered an 82-61 loss at Hopkins (Minn.) on Saturday. Hopkins is the top-ranked team in Minnesota’s largest class.

Melrose-Mindoro (19-1), like it has since it lost for the first time, is third in Division 4.

Prairie du Chien (17-0) and Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (18-1), are fourth and fifth, respectively, among Division 3 girls entering the final games of the regular season.

Central’s boys (15-2) hold down the No. 2 spot in Division 2 entering a scheduled game at fifth-ranked Onalaska (16-3) on Tuesday. The game, weather permitting, will tip off at 7:15 p.m. at the Charles Deeth Fieldhouse.

The Red Raiders hold a half-game lead on the Hilltoppers in the MVC standings and will clinch at least a share of the championship if it can record a regular-season sweep of their top rivals.

Bangor (15-1) moved up to No. 2 in Division 5, where Blair-Taylor (16-1) is seventh. The Cardinals’ only loss of the season is to the Wildcats, who were beaten by Melrose-Mindoro.

Prairie du Chien (15-2) moved into the No. 9 spot in Division 3. The Blackhawks are making their debut in the top 10 this season.

+164 High school basketball: Photos from the 2018-19 season in the La Crosse area

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County.