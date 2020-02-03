High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls win share of sixth straight MVC title

The same elements that accompany a typical defensive performance by the Aquinas High School girls basketball team were there on Monday night.
The Blugolds pressured Central in the backcourt, trapped it consistently and made the majority of its effort go into protecting the ball instead of finding a way to establish some offensive flow.
The Red Raiders had the ball stolen from them 25 times in falling behind early in a 90-40 loss to top-ranked Aquinas at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.
Senior Lexi Donarski had 28 points, 11 steals and 10 assists as the Blugolds (17-1, 9-0) won their 56th straight MVC game and at least a share of their sixth straight conference championship.
"That's one of the goals, and it's the first box we can put a check mark in," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said of the title. "The next one is regionals, and we go from there, but we feel fortunate to be able to say this is the sixth time in a row we've won it."
Aquinas, which beat second-place Central (13-6, 6-3) 94-35 earlier this season, played without starter Taylor Theusch and reserve Bailey Theusch, who were both home sick. It only had nine players suited up, but that didn't stop it from dominating a team that has won 68.4 percent of its games.
The Red Raiders were within 11-7 early before the Blugolds scored 19 of the next 23 points. Aquinas tipped pass after pass and controlled plenty of them for fast-break baskets as five players reached double figures.
Sophomore Jacy Weisbrod added 18 points, while Macy Donarski and Kayla Bahr had 13 apiece. Senior Courtney Becker added 12 to go with eight rebounds.
Weisbrod and Bahr each scored twice as the Blugolds finished off their 19-4 that gave them a 30-11 lead. That jumped to 53-21 by the end of the first half.
Weisbrod made four 3-pointers and scored 10 of her points in the first half.
"She was huge for us, especially with Taylor home sick with a 102(-degree) fever," Lexi Donarski said of Weisbrod, who has made 42 3-pointers and was one point off of her season best. "She stepped up, scored a lot and played really good defense for us."
Central, which shot 44.7 percent from the floor but had only 38 shots, was led by junior Whitney Mislivecek's 10 points.