High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas girls win share of sixth straight MVC title

The same elements that accompany a typical defensive performance by the Aquinas High School girls basketball team were there on Monday night.

The Blugolds pressured Central in the backcourt, trapped it consistently and made the majority of its effort go into protecting the ball instead of finding a way to establish some offensive flow.

The Red Raiders had the ball stolen from them 25 times in falling behind early in a 90-40 loss to top-ranked Aquinas at the Mark Sutton Memorial Gymnasium.

Senior Lexi Donarski had 28 points, 11 steals and 10 assists as the Blugolds (17-1, 9-0) won their 56th straight MVC game and at least a share of their sixth straight conference championship.

"That's one of the goals, and it's the first box we can put a check mark in," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said of the title. "The next one is regionals, and we go from there, but we feel fortunate to be able to say this is the sixth time in a row we've won it."

Aquinas, which beat second-place Central (13-6, 6-3) 94-35 earlier this season, played without starter Taylor Theusch and reserve Bailey Theusch, who were both home sick. It only had nine players suited up, but that didn't stop it from dominating a team that has won 68.4 percent of its games.