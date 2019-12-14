High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas handles Logan behind tenacious defense

The goal for Lexi Donarski and the rest of the Aquinas High School girls basketball team against the Logan Rangers was simple: Start fast and put the game away early.

They did just that on Friday night.

Led by a tenacious defense and Lexi Donarski's 24 points, the Blugolds ran past the Rangers 81-36 in front of a good crowd at Logan High School.

In the first half, Lexi Donarski was all over the court, making life difficult for the Logan offense. The Iowa State commit's length and speed were on full display while operating on top of the Blugolds' patented trap defense, as she forced Logan into turnover after turnover.

"We play a really solid team defense," Lexi Donarski said. "It's fun to be able to push the ball into a spot and I know my teammates are coming to trap with me."

That defense helped Aquinas (5-0, 2-0) jump out to a 22-6 lead.

Logan (4-1, 0-1) did their best to hang around. Freshman Jazzy Davis made it 23-11 after an old-fashioned 3-point play. But Aquinas was simply too strong going on a 34-8 run to close out the first half.