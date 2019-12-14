High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas handles Logan behind tenacious defense

The goal for Lexi Donarski and the rest of the Aquinas High School girls basketball team against the Logan Rangers was simple: Start fast and put the game away early.
They did just that on Friday night.
Led by a tenacious defense and Lexi Donarski's 24 points, the Blugolds ran past the Rangers 81-36 in front of a good crowd at Logan High School.
In the first half, Lexi Donarski was all over the court, making life difficult for the Logan offense. The Iowa State commit's length and speed were on full display while operating on top of the Blugolds' patented trap defense, as she forced Logan into turnover after turnover.
"We play a really solid team defense," Lexi Donarski said. "It's fun to be able to push the ball into a spot and I know my teammates are coming to trap with me."
That defense helped Aquinas (5-0, 2-0) jump out to a 22-6 lead.
Logan (4-1, 0-1) did their best to hang around. Freshman Jazzy Davis made it 23-11 after an old-fashioned 3-point play. But Aquinas was simply too strong going on a 34-8 run to close out the first half.
"You can prepare for it as much as you want, but nothing is going to fully prepare you for what they do," Logan coach Abby Wiedman said. "All you can ask for is for the kids to compete and play tough. I thought we were physical tonight, the most physical we had been all year, so that's a win for us."
Lexi Donarski paced the offense with a game-high 24 points, but was one of many to have a standout game, as five Blugolds finished in double figures. Courtney Becker was impressive, as she flashed both in the post and on the perimeter to finish with 16 points. Taylor Theusch added 13, Macy Donarski scored 12 and Jacy Weisbrod knocked down a pair of triples to finish with 10 points off the bench for the Blugolds.
As a team, Aquinas knocked down 10 3-pointers.
"All kids on our team, we know they can score," Lexi Donarski said. "It's a lot of fun when we get a variety going."
Jenna Davis scored 16 to lead Logan, who will look to regroup Saturday when they take on Mauston.
"Our goal coming into this game was to play a complete game and work our tail off," Wiedman said. "Honestly we played probably 75% of that game hard. So next times let's play 100% and all we can do is ask the kids to work as hard as they can."