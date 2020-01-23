High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas' Lexi Donarski picked for McDonald's All-Star game

Aquinas High School senior Lexi Donarski has become the fourth player in state history to be selected to play in the McDonald's All-American basketball games.

Donarski, who committed to Iowa State University the summer before ninth grade, is one of 24 players for the girls game in Houston, Texas on April 1. The boys game does not have any local players, but Central senior Johnny Davis was nominated for it.

Donarski is averaging 22.9 points and 7.1 assists per game for the Blugolds, who are ranked first in Division 4 with a 13-1 record.

This story will be updated.

