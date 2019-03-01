Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball coach Joey Arneson wasn’t quite ready for his team’s demeanor as it prepared to play Durand in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal on Thursday.
The Mustangs have won 75 of their last 78 games after beating Durand 51-39 and advancing to a sectional final against Colfax on Saturday, but Arneson wasn’t convinced they were as ready as they needed to be before the game tipped off.
“They were as nervous as I’ve seen them, and I don’t know why,” Arneson said. “It was an unbelievable atmosphere (at Osseo-Fairchild High School), but they are battle-tested and have played in a lot of big games before.”
Arneson knew his third-ranked team (24-1) had its work cut out against the ninth-ranked Panthers (21-3), who had a 23-2 season come to an end against the Mustangs in a sectional semifinal last year.
Durand has played in 11 state tournaments and has had a solid program for years, so that may have had something to do with the nerves.
“We had 10 shots from about 2 feet away in the first 10 minutes of the game,” Arneson said. “We missed them all. But we also came back from that.”
Melrose-Mindoro was solid defensively even while it was missing shots, and that made the difference as it continued a march toward what it hopes is a second straight state tournament.
The Mustangs are joined by Aquinas (24-1) in the Division 4 and G-E-T (23-2) in the Division 3 sectional finals on Saturday. Winners play state semifinals at the Resch Center in Green Bay next week.
The Blugolds are trying to win a second straight state championship, and the Red Hawks are trying to become first-time qualifiers after losing a sectional semifinal last season and a sectional final to Hayward in 2016.
“I don’t think people realize how it’s almost harder to get to state than actually play at state,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said. “I can see why kids would be nervous because it’s hard to lose a game after a great season before you get the chance to play at state.”
The top-ranked Blugolds enter their game as a favorite against a team that only lost Capitol-South games to Marshall, which won last year’s Division 3 state title and plays in its own sectional final on Saturday.
“They have Rachael Heittola, and she’s a player,” Donarski said. “She can shoot from mid-range, post up, is good with handling the ball and is a good passer.
“They have some athletes. We will need to do well with our defensive pressure, which is always what we try to do.”
Heittola, a 6-foot-2 senior and Division II Bemidji State recruit, averages 18.4 points, 14.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. That will present a good challenge for Aquinas junior Courtney Becker, who had 20 points and eight rebounds as the Blugolds beat Mineral Point 62-56 on Thursday.
The Red Hawks haven’t played Hayward since the sectional loss two years ago, and the two have two common opponents this season.
Both of them beat Prescott, and G-E-T beat Bloomer 51-37 in December.
Hayward split two games with Bloomer and will likely try to keep the pace slow in an attempt to limit the scoring potential of G-E-T senior Lexi Wagner (21.5 points per game), but the Red Hawks survived that kind of challenge Thursday in a 41-28 semifinal win over Arcadia.
The Mustangs push forward with a pair of seniors who have been along for every step of the program’s resurgence. Erika Simmons and Katie Christopherson have been contributors since they were freshmen, and Melrose-Mindoro has won 90 games with them on the roster.
Simmons averages 12.4 points and 8.3 rebounds, and Christopherson averages 11.8 points and 3.0 rebounds.
“I think it’s hitting our seniors that this is the last run,” Arneson said. “They saw the reactions of the Durand seniors after that game and don’t want that to happen for them. They want to get to state and see what they can do.”
Junior Mesa Byom scored 16 when Melrose-Mindoro beat Colfax 69-52 during the regular season. With five double-figure scorers, it was a typical performance by the Mustangs, who have only lost to Aquinas — twice — and last year’s Division 5 state runner-up and this year’s top-ranked team in Black Hawk since the beginning of the 2016-2017 season.
Colfax made 10 3-pointers in that game, and Savannah Henricks had five on her way to 20 points.
“They shoot the 3 very well, have two good posts and will want to push the tempo,” Arneson said. “I think we’ll be OK if they do that, but we are going to have to play really good defense like we have all season and did against Durand.
“Defense is why we won (Thursday), and it will be important in this game, too.”