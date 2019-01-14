The Aquinas High School girls basketball team enter a big showcase next weekend as the state’s top-ranked Division 4 team.
The Blugolds (14-0), who have won 42 straight games and last year’s state title, are still ranked first in this week’s state poll released by The Associated Press. Aquinas was also No. 1 in the first poll of the season.
Aquinas received all nine first-place votes to build its cushion ahead of No. 2 Melrose-Mindoro (12-0), which was also second last week and lost to the Blugolds in last year’s championship game.
Coach Dave Donarski’s Bugolds play at Logan on Tuesday before meeting Hayward in the 9:15 a.m. game of the Midwest Players Classic at the La Crosse Center. The game is the first of eight that include several local teams against powerhouses from other parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Prairie du Chien’s girls (13-0) are ranked fourth and followed by No. 5 G-E-T (11-1) in Division 3. Both teams moved up one spot from last week.
Central’s boys (10-1) held down the No. 2 spot in Division 2 after beating Onalaska (10-2) 74-56 on Friday. The Red Raiders were also second to No. 1 Nicolet last week, and the Hilltoppers dropped two spots.
Central and Onalaska also play at the Midwest Players Classic on Saturday.
Bangor (10-1) is fourth in Division 5 — it won last year’s state title — and it is followed by No. 5 Blair-Taylor (12-0). The Wildcats own a victory over the Cardinals this season.