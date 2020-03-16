High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski is Miss Basketball

Aquinas High School senior Lexi Donarski didn't get to end her local playing career the way she wanted to, but that isn't going to end the waves of recognition that will follow her after completing her final basketball season for the Blugolds.

In addition to being named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Wisconsin just over one week ago, the Iowa State University commit is adding to her list of honors as Wisconsin's Miss Basketball.

Donarski was named Miss Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association on Monday after leading Aquinas to a 25-1 record and berth in the WIAA Division 4 state before the rest of the tournament was called off due to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Donarski, a 5-foot-10 point guard, averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 rebounds per game for Aquinas, which was ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press all season.

The Blugolds earned the chance to play Melrose-Mindoro (26-1) in the championship game Saturday at the Resch Center in Green Bay, but that game was not played. Donarski had 23 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and seven steals in her final game for Aquinas, which was a 73-42 semifinal win over Crandon.