High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski is Miss Basketball

Aquinas High School senior Lexi Donarski didn't get to end her local playing career the way she wanted to, but that isn't going to end the waves of recognition that will follow her after completing her final basketball season for the Blugolds.
In addition to being named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Wisconsin just over one week ago, the Iowa State University commit is adding to her list of honors as Wisconsin's Miss Basketball.
Donarski was named Miss Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association on Monday after leading Aquinas to a 25-1 record and berth in the WIAA Division 4 state before the rest of the tournament was called off due to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Donarski, a 5-foot-10 point guard, averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 rebounds per game for Aquinas, which was ranked No. 1 by The Associated Press all season.
The Blugolds earned the chance to play Melrose-Mindoro (26-1) in the championship game Saturday at the Resch Center in Green Bay, but that game was not played. Donarski had 23 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and seven steals in her final game for Aquinas, which was a 73-42 semifinal win over Crandon.
"I don't know how you just get past what just happened," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said of the sudden end to his team's quest for three straight state championships. "It's nobody's fault, but it's really challenging because she and her teammates had different plans."
Aquinas posted a 107-3 record during Lexi's four seasons on the roster and beat the Mustangs for Division 4 championships in 2018 and 2019 after losing the 2017 title game to Howards Grove.
Lexi, who committed to Iowa State the summer after eighth grade, finished her career with 2,106 points and averages of 19.1 points and 5.1 assists per game. She is the second local Miss Basketball since the award began in 1983 and first since Central's Kelly Paulus won it in 1996.
"First, I would credit the training she did on her own," Dave said. "She gained a little bit of weight, although that may be hard to see, (and) she got stronger. I think that helped her be a little more ferocious when it came to attacking defenses and getting the confidence that comes with being an older player.."
