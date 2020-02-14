High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas steps up defense to run past Holmen

“What I love about our kids is they respond when you get on them because they know they have a different gear they can go to. I was super pleased with how they kind of opened up that next stretch when we needed them to,” Dave Donarski said.

“The key is you might not always get away with that, right, not to be able to just call on that six minutes into the game. You need to have that from the start. We are working on stuff like that.”

While the consensus in the locker room is that the Blugolds need to crank up their defense earlier, the team’s offense is just fine. Taylor Theusch added 11 points for Aquinas, which drilled 30 of 72 field-goal attempts (46 percent), including 10 of 25 3-point shots.

Aquinas also made 12 of 16 free throws, compared to 14 of 20 for Holmen, which was far more aggressive on the offensive end in the second half. The Vikings, who received eight points apiece from senior Braidyn Ruettten and freshman Kaylin Metzler, hurt itself with 29 turnovers, 20 of those in the first half.

“I don’t know if we are peaking at the right time, but I think we have another level we can get to. And I think the girls believe that, too,” Dave Donarski said.