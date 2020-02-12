High school basketball: La Crosse Aquinas' Taylor Theusch in the running to compete in national 3-point contest

Aquinas High School girls basketball senior Taylor Theusch is one of 16 players nationwide in the running to participate in the American Family Insurance High School Girls 3-Point Championship.

The final participant will be determined by a public online voting contest.

Players will be paired in a single-elimination bracket, and the player with the most votes in each matchup at the end of the voting period will advance to the next round. With 16 players, there will be four rounds.

The first round began Tuesday and runs through noon Feb. 18. Quarterfinal voting will run from noon Feb. 19 to noon Feb. 26. Semifinal voting will run from noon Feb. 27 to noon March 5. Final voting will run from noon March 6 to noon March 13.

Fans can vote daily at www.amfam.com/fanvote.

