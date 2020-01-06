High school basketball: La Crosse Central boys, Aquinas girls No. 1 in first AP rankings

The Central boys and Aquinas girls are in the No. 1 positions in their respective divisions in the first released Associated Press high school basketball rankings released on Monday.

The Red Raiders (6-0) lead No. 2 Onalaska (7-1) in Division 2 with their first meeting of the season scheduled for Jan. 17.

Central received eight of nine first-place votes, has won all of its games by at least 25 points, and the Hilltoppers suffered their only loss to Minnesota powerhouse Minnehaha Academy, which plays Central at Central on Feb. 1. The Redhawks, led by Gonzaga commit Jalen Suggs, also play at Caledonia on Jan. 17 and against Madison La Follette (7-0 and ranked second in Division 1) at the La Crosse Center on Jan. 18.

Blair-Taylor (5-0) received one first-place vote in Division 5 and is in the second position in Division 5. Bangor (6-0), which has played in the last two Division 5 state tournaments, is fourth and hosts the Wildcats on Jan. 11.

Sussex Hamilton is ranked first in Division 1, Racine St. Catherine's is first in Division 3, Cuba City is first in Division 4, and Sheboygan Lutheran is first in Division 5.

